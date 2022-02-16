LADNER: Your voice counts

This past weekend I attended two cracker-barrels: one in Hill City and the second one in Custer. I want to thank all of you who took the time to come out on a Saturday, and meet with us. We had great questions and lively conversations. I truly appreciate meeting with you and discussing your concerns and listening to your opinion. It is an honor to carry that back to Pierre with me, in order to represent you the best I possibly can.

We are living in a time when it’s so easy to-go-along to-get-along and to accept the status quo. It’s so easy to decide not to dig in and go deeper to uncover wrongs and try to right them. Well, I didn’t go to Pierre to settle for the status quo. That is not who I am, and neither are you. I have seen you, as a community rise up and fight for our way of life in the Black Hills and for Custer State Park. In a time when many have become numb to the constant sound bites that promote the rhetoric, “it is, what it is.” We begin to believe that we couldn’t possibly be heard or make a difference, so why even try? I am here to tell you that you did make a difference. Your voice is important, and your voice was heard!

You did this. You made phone calls to legislators. You sent hundreds of emails, not just to your district representatives, but to legislators across all of South Dakota. I am so proud to represent you!

We are living in uncertain times. Inflation is skyrocketing. Gas prices are skyrocketing. Crime is skyrocketing even here in South Dakota. Yesterday, I personally witnessed a man running out of the department store with an arm full of clothes at the local JC Penny store. My husband and I were speechless. The clerk said, “oh, this happens every day!” Really ... here in South Dakota? You expect that in California or New York ... but here? Not only are we faced with so many disturbing issues at home, but now we are hearing rumors of war between Russia and the Ukraine along with speculation about how that will impact the European theatre and how that might affect us here at home. In times like this it is more important than ever for you to stay engaged and continue to have a common-sense based conversations with your neighbors and your legislators for the betterment of South Dakota and the nation.

Well, this is going to be very busy week in Pierre, doubling up on committee meetings in order to hear all the bills (there are over 500 bills this year), and of course there will be late nights voting on the bills that pass through the committees, to be heard on the House floor. I am looking forward to being back home next weekend and attending the cracker-barrel in Fall River County. I hope to see you there!

Representative Trish Ladner, District 30

