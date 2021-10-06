Their enthusiasm was great to see and gave me hope that there are people stepping up that share my passion to work hard to keep South Dakota a free state as well as those who are willing to stand up against the corruption we face at the federal level. This is what America is all about: a place where “We the People” have the opportunity and the right to voice our opinions, and where those who have the vision and fortitude, can step up and try to facilitate change for the people by running for office. Best news of all, we still have the right to do just that! Only in America!

I have learned over the past year of service in the House of Representatives, that service to our state is not for the faint of heart, and things are now always as they seem. You learn to surround yourself with those you can trust. As in life, there are always those who support you and those who try to derail you. Recognizing the role that each person politically plays, is the key. Last January when I stepped onto the floor, I felt that with my life experiences, I was where I was supposed to be.