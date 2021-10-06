We have been traveling quite a bit lately meeting with ranchers, growers, representatives, and senators across the entire state and talking with them about a grassland tax relief bill I will be introducing next session. As we met with South Dakotans across the state, and they learned that our ranchers are facing a possible increase in their taxes of up to 300% if the proposed new soil reassessment and tax tables are implemented, the majority of those we have met with, whether East River or West River, shake their heads and say, “This is not right!”
As with any issue, there are those, although few, who acknowledge that “This is not right,” but for whatever reason, you know down deep that they have reservations about supporting the ranchers or our Agriculture Community, the largest industry in South Dakota. Some of these West River ranching families have worked the ranch and grassland consisting of some grass, rocks, prickly pear cactus and yucca bushes for generations. These dedicated ranchers and their families deserve our support. They work diligently every day to manage the grass to grow protein for us.
I have to admit that it is good to be back home. On Saturday, we had the opportunity to reconnect with friends and constituents at the Fall River County Lincoln Day Dinner.
It was a “delicious” evening filled with introductions, conversation, and laughter, not to mention the amazing prime rib supper prepared by Sweet and Sassy. After desert we also had the opportunity to meet new candidates and learn who they are, as well as their passions and their motivation for running for office. The candidates running for both the US Congress and South Dakota House of Representatives, told us about their ideas on how they might be able to contribute and help our communities, state, and nation.
Their enthusiasm was great to see and gave me hope that there are people stepping up that share my passion to work hard to keep South Dakota a free state as well as those who are willing to stand up against the corruption we face at the federal level. This is what America is all about: a place where “We the People” have the opportunity and the right to voice our opinions, and where those who have the vision and fortitude, can step up and try to facilitate change for the people by running for office. Best news of all, we still have the right to do just that! Only in America!
I have learned over the past year of service in the House of Representatives, that service to our state is not for the faint of heart, and things are now always as they seem. You learn to surround yourself with those you can trust. As in life, there are always those who support you and those who try to derail you. Recognizing the role that each person politically plays, is the key. Last January when I stepped onto the floor, I felt that with my life experiences, I was where I was supposed to be.
I didn’t expect that! It has been a year of learning the ropes and sticking to what’s “morally right,” even when it didn’t make the “powers that be” happy. I am anxious to use the knowledge and experience I have gained this past year, to stand courageously for the rights and needs of the people of District 30 and the state of South Dakota.
Representative Trish Ladner, District 30