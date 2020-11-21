Land exchange resolution a historic step

Your city leadership did their jobs well. The Council asked hard questions and doubled checked the facts, as did the Mayor and his team.

Your neighbors, meanwhile, did their civic duty. Many offered support, others raised questions and concerns. Throughout, we did our best to answer and assure, but stood back and let the process take its course.

Over the course of several weeks, the resolution underwent tweaks and revisions. The final version reflects a good-faith compromise by everyone involved. In an era defined by division, it is a reminder of what we can accomplish together.

Yet the resolution is just that: a recitation of what was and a path for what could be. The real, hard work comes next. If you care about this community and this issue, contact your council representative or the mayor and ask how you can be involved. Come to meetings, ask questions, make your voice heard, and volunteer your skills and expertise.

Let’s work together to forge from the hard lessons of the past something strong and enduring that will benefit our entire community.

After all, Rapid City, this is your history. And it’s your future too.

The Rapid City Indian Boarding School Lands Project is a team of volunteer researchers from Rapid City. We are committed to using history, dialogue, and outreach to make Rapid City better for all. To learn more about our work, please visit or www.rememberingthechildren.org or find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SiouxSanLands.

