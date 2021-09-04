LEDERMAN: Governor supports freedom for individuals and business owners

In a recent column, Citizens for Liberty lobbyist Tonchi Weaver spent a good number of column inches attacking Governor Kristi Noem for allowing people to exercise self-determination. Weaver tried to claim some great conspiracy of the Governor’s when the COVID epidemic first hit when Kristi suggested in an executive order that the sick and elderly take COVID seriously and stay home for three weeks to help flatten the curve of death and severe illness. In that same executive order, Kristi also suggested people wash their hands and eat well-balanced meals.

I feel compelled to tell people that despite Weaver’s alarmist column, no one who failed to wash their hands or who ate an extra dessert when COVID first hit was unjustly persecuted by the state.

The simple truth is that Governor Kristi Noem has valued and done her utmost to preserve individual rights during one of the most challenging episodes in our nation’s history. She did so at the onset of a pandemic for which there was no preventative treatment, and she continues to do so now after our nation has developed vaccines which are effective in preventing COVID for most who receive them.