LEDERMAN: Governor supports freedom for individuals and business owners

In a recent column, Citizens for Liberty lobbyist Tonchi Weaver spent a good number of column inches attacking Governor Kristi Noem for allowing people to exercise self-determination. Weaver tried to claim some great conspiracy of the Governor’s when the COVID epidemic first hit when Kristi suggested in an executive order that the sick and elderly take COVID seriously and stay home for three weeks to help flatten the curve of death and severe illness. In that same executive order, Kristi also suggested people wash their hands and eat well-balanced meals.
I feel compelled to tell people that despite Weaver’s alarmist column, no one who failed to wash their hands or who ate an extra dessert when COVID first hit was unjustly persecuted by the state.
The simple truth is that Governor Kristi Noem has valued and done her utmost to preserve individual rights during one of the most challenging episodes in our nation’s history. She did so at the onset of a pandemic for which there was no preventative treatment, and she continues to do so now after our nation has developed vaccines which are effective in preventing COVID for most who receive them.
Under Governor Noem, South Dakota has taken a balanced approach and managed to remain open, while placing responsibility on individuals on how they conduct themselves in recognition of the ongoing health challenges we continue to face.
Part of placing that responsibility on individuals is giving people the freedom to determine what is in their own best interest. If you feel comfortable going out and socializing, go out. While a sporting goods store or grain elevator might not believe that masks are necessary and forgoes their use at the business, a nursing home or cancer treatment center might determine that their front-line employees being exposed to the sick and elderly need to be vaccinated.
The Governor is leaving those decisions up to the people who own those businesses. And that’s the way it should be. America – and thanks to Governor Noem, especially South Dakota – is still a place of freedom. That includes the freedom to start a business and to run a business, largely free of government interference.
Liberty is defined as the ability to follow one’s own will to achieve their potential. Maybe Citizens for Liberty should actually follow the word in their title.
They might actually recognize that we don’t need more government to handle a problem that doesn’t actually exist.
Dan Lederman is the Chairman of the South Dakota Republican Party.