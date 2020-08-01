Letter to the editor, August 1, 2020

Focus on the good things

My mom has lived there for about 5 years and has nothing but upstanding care, they have the most caring staff ever, but that is hardly mentioned, it's never mentioned about how hard the staff works, the nurses, the CNAs and all the staff that keep the facility going, they have been there for me since I can't due to COVID-19, they are the friendly faces my mom sees every day, the ones that nursed my mom back to health (she has MS and was put on Hospice in late March due to failing health) now she is wide awake, smiling and having full conversations with me over the phone, she is full of smiles, does that sound like a non caring and irresponsible staff?