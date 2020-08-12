Letter to the editor, August 12, 2020
Thanks to the RCAS Board
To RCAS School Board members:
I want to express my deep gratitude, personally and professionally, for your approval of mandatory face masks for all RCAS building occupants in an effort to begin the 2020-21 school year in some form of normality.
Your vote favoring compulsory face masks reflects intelligence (in light of huge existing data from health/medical authorities) as well as a sense of compassion & kindness & social responsibility (from one human being to the next, regardless of any other factor).
Last night’s discussion included a solid presentation by Dr. Simon and Mr. Gabrylczyk in support of required face masks.
Clearly, your action helps create a safe operating environment for students, teachers, administrators, and other RCAS personnel (including their families) which serves as a crucial foundation piece in the midst of the COVID onslaught so that RCAS kids and teachers can get back to their classrooms.
Sincerely,
Scott Tubbs
Parent first and educator second
Marginalizing life
To the editor,
Governor Noem is marginalizing life with her politics during the pandemic.
Previously, I questioned the willingness of elected leaders to follow science during the time of COVID. I was not alone. Noem's welcoming of hundreds of thousands of visitors for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally risks public health, according to the CDC. Even professional and collegiate sports recognize their responsibility to the public over profit, but not Noem. Her decision shirks responsibility and seems to adhere to a mantra of "individual freedom and responsibility." Or alternately, dismisses death as Trump has done, stating, "it is what it is".
Noem's attitude towards COVID shows her prolife views only apply to reproductive health and not protecting the public from pandemic disease and death.
Perhaps, her real interest isn't SD but ingratiating herself with Trump. That purpose appeared clear when she presented Trump with his likeness on a model of Mount Rushmore and then traveled to DC with him.
To those that have supported Noem, ask yourselves: How are her actions rationalized in a pandemic in which 175,000 Americans have died to date and tens of millions have lost their livelihood?
After seven months Noem hasn't learned that a pandemic is not political.
Jason Groves, Rapid City
Dirty politics
To the editor,
We know that Russia has been and is still meddling in our elections. Why wouldn't they? Their economy, based heavily on oil, is otherwise harmed by U.S. sanctions placed after their aggressions on former Soviet members. They understand that Trump and the oligarchs are their actual allies. They also know that the Democrats won't be, so they're definitely all in for the Republicans. Maybe it's worth all their effort to avoid further sanctions because that's probably what's on the horizon. Too bad Russia is tied to such an obvious misanthrope with no filter on his mouth as Donald Trump. Anyway, I'm sure they will figure another aggressive way to be a pain in our butt, one that doesn't include that "no coup Trump-nuts".
Politics have always been about "half dirty". It's left to your conscience to consider which half. These days, as long as no consequences are perceived, many don't seem to care who sees what. This will likely spiral beyond acrimony. Biden doesn't need China to win the presidency but Trump & Barr take all the unregulated foreign help they can scrounge. Perhaps the worst malady isn't covid19, it's "loose canons".
Dave Freytag, Rapid City
