Letter to the editor, August 14, 2020

Letter to the editor, August 12, 2020

Dirty politics

We know that Russia has been and is still meddling in our elections. Why wouldn't they? Their economy, based heavily on oil, is otherwise harmed by U.S. sanctions placed after their aggressions on former Soviet members. They understand that Trump and the oligarchs are their actual allies. They also know that the Democrats won't be, so they're definitely all in for the Republicans. Maybe it's worth all their effort to avoid further sanctions because that's probably what's on the horizon. Too bad Russia is tied to such an obvious misanthrope with no filter on his mouth as Donald Trump. Anyway, I'm sure they will figure another aggressive way to be a pain in our butt, one that doesn't include that "no coup Trump-nuts".