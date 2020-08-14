Letter to the editor, August 14, 2020

Letter to the editor, August 12, 2020
Dirty politics
To the editor,
We know that Russia has been and is still meddling in our elections. Why wouldn't they? Their economy, based heavily on oil, is otherwise harmed by U.S. sanctions placed after their aggressions on former Soviet members. They understand that Trump and the oligarchs are their actual allies. They also know that the Democrats won't be, so they're definitely all in for the Republicans. Maybe it's worth all their effort to avoid further sanctions because that's probably what's on the horizon. Too bad Russia is tied to such an obvious misanthrope with no filter on his mouth as Donald Trump. Anyway, I'm sure they will figure another aggressive way to be a pain in our butt, one that doesn't include that "no coup Trump-nuts".
Politics have always been about "half dirty". It's left to your conscience to consider which half. These days, as long as no consequences are perceived, many don't seem to care who sees what. This will likely spiral beyond acrimony. Biden doesn't need China to win the presidency but Trump & Barr take all the unregulated foreign help they can scrounge. Perhaps the worst malady isn't covid19, it's "loose canons".
Dave Freytag, Rapid City
Uniformity needed for education
To the editor,
An open letter to Governor Noem,
The Covid 19 virus has caused havoc throughout our country and yes, even here in South Dakota.
Your position has been to allow South Dakotans to “make their own decisions” and for that I agree with your stance.
Here is an opportunity for you as our Governor to show leadership where all parents and students are watching and frankly need some unity and uniformity in what education is given in South Dakota.
Education is the responsibility of the state and according to Article 8 Section 1 there should be uniformity.
Using “local control” as an excuse, yes an excuse, to do what is being done during this “Pandemic” surely must be unconstitutional as it is nothing close to anything resembling uniform education in our state.
Some schools go 5 days a week, some 4 and now Rapid City has had an initial vote to move to a Phase 2 where 2 days a week is all the students will see their teacher in the classroom. This is unacceptable. The administration and school board know that they lost approximately 30% of the students who did no school work during the last quarter yet passed them to the next grade anyway.
I have never, repeat never, been an advocate or supportive of the argument that the issue of daycare – or what parents are to do when kids are not in school should be a reason to do or not do something– but this latest move is draconian and puts parents at wits ends.
How can we as taxpayers and sincerely concerned citizens who are parents and grandparents of students in the current public school system accept this?
Please use your leadership Governor Noem and straighten this mess out.
Janette McIntyre, Rapid City
