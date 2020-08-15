Letter to the editor, August 15, 2020
Logical Fallacy
To the editor,
A logical fallacy is an error in reasoning and that is exactly what Gov. Noem did when she compared COVID-19 deaths to “general accidents” over the last five months in South Dakota. There are several types of logical fallacies, but it seems to me that Gov. Noem used the “Red Herring” fallacy (ignoratio elenchi).
A Red Herring refers to creating a side topic, i.e. general accidents, to detract from the main topic which is the number of deaths from COVID-19. In this case, what has one got to do with the other? Absolutely nothing! So, we are just supposed to say 148 deaths from COVID-19 are acceptable because people die from other things as well? Sounds a lot like President Donald Trump saying “it is what it is” in regards to COVID deaths. In reality it is cold, cruel, and callous to brush aside 150 COVID-19 deaths in South Dakota.
Bruce H. Venner, Rapid City, SD
Not her home
To the editor,
The RCJ banner headline recently read, "State wants $400K fence for Noem's home." The RCJ editor should consider not misleading its readership with hyperbole.
The truth is Kristi Noem's "home" is some 200 miles east of Pierre. The fence to be built will to protect the governor's mansion in Pierre. The Governor's Mansion is provided by the State of South Dakota for the Governor in office. It is only Governor Noem's home in Pierre while she is the duly elected Governor of South Dakota. (When she leaves office in 2026 after her second term, she will vacate the Governor's Mansion.)
In light of the turbulent, more violent and divisive times in which we live (at least in part due to these radical left-wing tactics it is our responsibility to provide to provide a safe and defendable residence for our Governor and her family while serving the people of South Dakota. We have only to take note of the violent tactics employed by Antifa and BLM to underscore the very real need for this security fence.
Despite your editorial staff's bias, the RCJ should consider not publishing misleading headlines and opinion pieces on the front page.
Ed Randazzo, Rapid City
No surprises
To the editor,
There is a consistency among President Donald Trump, his lackeys and his followers: There are never any surprises.
No matter how low and vile his words or actions, he can always count on his Republican colleagues to raise their right arms stiffly and click their heels in a sharp salute of approval. None would dare criticize or disagree.
Trump's dictator pals throughout the world also enjoy this safety net. Like Trump, they sit in their ivory towers safe from the poverty and hopelessness they've plunged their countries into, never having to worry about answering for any of their crimes or being re-elected. If our country joins the ranks of Russia, China, North Korea, Lebanon, Belarus, etc., etc., we can thank our Republican neighbors and the poilticos they enable. They obviously hate democracy and would love to see its demise in the USA. Trump's victory in November, legitimate (or more likely stolen), will insure this.
Terry Painter, Rapid City
