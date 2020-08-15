Letter to the editor, August 15, 2020

In light of the turbulent, more violent and divisive times in which we live (at least in part due to these radical left-wing tactics it is our responsibility to provide to provide a safe and defendable residence for our Governor and her family while serving the people of South Dakota. We have only to take note of the violent tactics employed by Antifa and BLM to underscore the very real need for this security fence.

Despite your editorial staff's bias, the RCJ should consider not publishing misleading headlines and opinion pieces on the front page.

Ed Randazzo, Rapid City

No surprises

To the editor,

There is a consistency among President Donald Trump, his lackeys and his followers: There are never any surprises.

No matter how low and vile his words or actions, he can always count on his Republican colleagues to raise their right arms stiffly and click their heels in a sharp salute of approval. None would dare criticize or disagree.