Letters to the editor, April 1, 2020

To the editor,

The Republicans seemed to have reversed them selves again, going from fiscal conservatives to spending radicals. They just cannot figure out who they want to be. They want to build a giant war machine, bail out wall street and then what.

They certainly do not want to rebuild our infrastructure. They talk “Big” about it but never do it. They talk about giving us the “greatest health care” in the world but they never do. What they do is create more and more debt while our bridges fall down, our electrical grid fails, our dams are collapsing and our health care system is in ruin.

When they gave 1.5 trillion in corporate tax relief, they promised to rebuild our industries and yet they built nothing, not a single new industry.

What happened to all this money? Who knows? We know it did not find its way into American jobs.

Why is unemployment so low? Ten thousand baby boomers retiring every day. The problem with Republicans is that their moral center is built around money. We Americans need leadership that really cares about all its citizens.

Brent Cox, Sturgis

To the editor,