Letters to the editor, April 1, 2022

April 1, 2022

Help keep our water pure

On April 14th, 2020, the National Organization of American Rivers, stated that Rapid Creek was ..."Critically threatened by gold exploration." Gold mining means the water in Rapid Creek is under siege. Gold mining pollutants from one of the two superfund sites still flow into Whitewood Creek which flows to the Cheyenne River, which flows eventually into the Missouri River, 170 miles away.

We have poor water quality in a state where 78% of South Dakota's stream miles and 85% of lakes are considered "impaired" in some way. Whitewood Creek and the Belle Fourche River are awash in toxic arsenic. The Cheyenne River is polluted by both, uranium and mercury.

Nearly 55% of lakes, rivers, and streams in the U.S. are too polluted for fishing or swimming. Producing gold for just one ring alone generates 20 tons of waste. 74% of operating gold mines have polluted surface water, groundwater, and aquifers.

We can't allow Gold Mining in the Rapid Creek watershed and risk our water quality. The Madison Aquifer is susceptible to surface contamination. Rapid City utilizes 8 wells that draw their water from the Madison or Minnelusa aquifers.

Help keep our water pure.

Metakuye Oyiasin (All my relatives)

Robert J Ackerman, Rapid City

