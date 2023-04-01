Letters to the editor, April 1, 2023

Protecting The Future For Our Children

This is to all who love Custer. As you may know, there is a situation with Preserve French Creek and the City of Custer's waste water. I have personally listened to the report 5 times and read all the paperwork three times from the Engineering firm doing the work. The DANR (department of agriculture and natural resources) was asked regarding the permit which was issued, their response was: “we are not the ones making the decision to discharge into French Creek”. Folks, there are only a handful of people who decided this. It was the city council and mayor. Maybe not the current members, but they can still correct a wrong. Please educate yourselves. I implore you; Do not blindly trust self-serving paid persons. The information on the web site www.perservefrenchcreek.com is by non-paid geologists, doctors, PhD’s, ecologists, engineers, etc., and it is all factual. Read and become informed, but do so ONLY if you LOVE Custer and our waters.

Catherine Mary, Custer

Freedom from verse freedom of religion

In Ron Reagan Jr.'s ad, he advocates freedom "from" religion. Freedom of religion, being one of the cornerstones of our democracy, is definitely a good thing even though it tends to set our doctrinally divided religions against each other. With so many versions of our Christianity being practiced, they are inclined to teach that their version is correct while others are flawed. This friction causes a most undesired effect on the very teachings of Christ. It also leaves the laity in somewhat of a quandary concerning what is God's tenets and what is man's. To keep discourse out of the church, an authoritarian rule must be observed. It cannot be a democracy per se where the parishioners have the final say. This is O.K. for the church world but not for our democratic society.

The other problem that stems from church authoritarianism is "when folks get fed up with church inconsistency and decide to figure things out on their own, they tend to gravitate toward other somewhat comfortable autocratic ideals". Without meaning to, the church can set the stage for fascists to have ready made followers that hope for worldly answers. This could be part of what Ron Reagan worries about, not just the church world trying to rule our country.

Dave Freytag, Rapid City

Drilling/Mining Resistance Hardening

The F3 proposal to drill up to 39 sites each of which could have multiple holes, in an area nearly surrounded by numerous dwellings should be rejected outright as totally inappropriate. If “economic” gold or other minerals is found in a large orebody, the next step is a large mine right in basically seven neighborhoods! The time for this sort of development in the Black Hills has come and gone. Multiple use of the forest: yes - wood, water, wildlife, grazing, recreation, but large mine in this location - No.

The level of resistance to this project is very high right now and is hardening rapidly. My earnest request to F3 is to spend the $4 to $8 million on exploration elsewhere. This location is going to be a long and expensive fight if you pursue it.

Rob McWhorter, Custer

Property tax reform

House Bill 1137, the four-year sales tax “holiday," will save .30 for every $100 spent. So, if a household spends $700/month on taxable purchases, they’ll save $2.10/month. Or, $100.80 over four years.

Compare that to property taxes. Ours increased $972.34 from 2020 to 2023, totaling $5,574.08/year. If our property tax remains the same over the next four years, we’ll pay $22,296.32.

Paying $22,296.32 vs. saving $100.80? I appreciate the gesture, but the four-year “relief” offered by the .3% sales tax reduction will be barely felt by South Dakotans.

Meaningful property tax reform would.

Exorbitant and uncapped property tax rates are straining the finances of residents. Will Governor Noem and our state reps take action to ensure no South Dakotan gets pushed out of their home because of unaffordable property taxes? It’s up to Pierre to decide.

Kate Benz, Rapid City

Treatment not incarceration

In a burst of cynicism, Sen. Helene Duhamel brags on the Journal's editorial page about plans to build a new women's prison - with 300 beds - in Rapid City.

Why should South Dakota incarcerate women more aggressively than the rest of the world? Yes, the women's prison in Pierre is severely overcrowded. Less than 10% of our female inmates are serving time for murder, rape, robbery and other violent offenses.

The vast majority are serving time because of drug addiction. A sizeable percentage of male inmates are also in prison for drug offenses. Locking up addicts hasn't made the rest of us any safer. We've been waging a "war on drugs" for over fifty years, and there's no evidence that the threat of prison has reduced illegal drug use.

In her "real" job, Duhamel is the mouthpiece of the Pennington County Sheriff's Office. If she really wanted to play a constructive role, she'd work for treatment programs and community education, not further incarceration of nonviolent offenders.

Jay Davis, Rapid City

Governor Noem needs to clarify her stance on school choice

Yet another effort to gain state funding for Lakota immersion schools has failed despite strong evidence of the efficacy of language-immersion education for Native American students. Education is clearly a priority for Noem, just not for Native students. Last April she demonstrated her commitment to educational issues by unilaterally passing by executive order what failed in the Senate Education committee: banning Critical Race Theory (CRT), which she understands to be "a distorted view of the U.S. and its institutions". However distortedly she uses the term, it is beside the more crucial point: Noem has made it clear that she is not willing to work with state lawmakers, educational leaders, and Tribal leadership despite the fact that education, notably "patriotic" education, is one of her primary agenda items. She clearly does not trust locally-elected school boards to be able to handle questions of curriculum themselves. Noem's "no" to Lakota immersion school is a "no" to school choice in South Dakota. It is time for Noem to clarify her stance on school choice, to demonstrate her trust in South Dakotans, and to better support Native students.

Gavin Furrey, Winner