Letters to the editor, April 10, 2021
In support of Gov. Noem
I am very happy that I moved to a state with a governor who did not panic in the face of the coronavirus. Governor Kristi Noem never issued a mask mandate, because she trusted that South Dakotans would protect themselves.
Other states have shut down churches which violates a fundamental First Amendment right by prohibiting the free exercise of religion. Our governor stood strong in the face of pressure to shut down churches and small businesses that would have hurt our state badly.
Count me as thankful that we avoided the same shutdowns and big government mandates as it certainly didn't help the people of New York or California.
Count me as a supporter of Governor Noem.
Robert Hoebel, Rapid City
Give back the Black Hills
The $3.9 billion in tourist spending that takes place in the Black Hills, which generates $100+ million in tax revenue, is a testament to the importance of protecting the region’s natural values rather than focusing on extractive industries. It also provides yet another perspective on why we need to restore the Lakota Nation’s sovereignty over these lands.
Of course, the Black Hills have immeasurable cultural importance, and that alone is enough reason to give these sacred lands back - but the economic data also show why we must restore tribal sovereignty.
When the United States illegally invaded the Black Hills 145 years ago, it was to extract the region’s timber and gold. In the years since, we have come to see the benefit of a more sustainable tourism economy, but we still deprive the Lakota people of the fiscal base that every nation needs to provide community services and create prosperity. Restoring sovereignty would give the Nation their rightful authority back along with the sustainable revenue needed to manage land, provide public services, and facilitate strong communities across the region.
It’s time to respect tribal sovereignty and restore tribal prosperity. We need to give back the Black Hills.
Dave Chadwick, Helena, MT
Shredding the constitution
Impeach Biden now!
When President Biden fails to defend the United States Constitution, the very foundation of our Nation, and in effect attack it, he must be removed from office. President Biden has declared, “No Amendment to the Constitution is Absolute.” The very Constitution that he has been sworn to uphold. If he is allowed to shred the very document that have governed this nation for over 250 years, then communist take over will be complete.
Arnold Breitenbach, Box Elder