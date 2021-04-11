Letters to the editor, April 10, 2021

In support of Gov. Noem

I am very happy that I moved to a state with a governor who did not panic in the face of the coronavirus. Governor Kristi Noem never issued a mask mandate, because she trusted that South Dakotans would protect themselves.

Other states have shut down churches which violates a fundamental First Amendment right by prohibiting the free exercise of religion. Our governor stood strong in the face of pressure to shut down churches and small businesses that would have hurt our state badly.

Count me as thankful that we avoided the same shutdowns and big government mandates as it certainly didn't help the people of New York or California.

Count me as a supporter of Governor Noem.

Robert Hoebel, Rapid City

Give back the Black Hills

The $3.9 billion in tourist spending that takes place in the Black Hills, which generates $100+ million in tax revenue, is a testament to the importance of protecting the region’s natural values rather than focusing on extractive industries. It also provides yet another perspective on why we need to restore the Lakota Nation’s sovereignty over these lands.