Letters to the editor, April 13, 2022

Bravo BH Symphony

Bravo to The Black Hill Symphony on its presentation Saturday night. The amount of time to practice along with the musicians’ willingness to share their gift of music did not go unnoticed.

Anton Nel, guest concerto soloist, did not disappoint. What a magnificent talent!

Kudos to all in presenting this outstanding gift to our community and thank you for giving the Black Hills residents a glorious piece of beauty this Easter time.

Donna O’Donnell Hunt, Sturgis, SD

For Ron Merwin

Ron Merwin is again running for Sheriff for Meade County. He was first elected in 1990. Since then he has been involved in 21 Sturgis Rally’s and they have gone really fantastic under his watchful eye and direction. He has kept his tight finger on the gangs as they try to form in Meade County. He and his deputies (under his watchful eye) have kept Meade Count residents safe. He enforces the rules and regulations fairly across the board. He is a fair and honest person.

We have trusted him to be our Sheriff for 21 years and he has not failed us.

So, I guess my question is this? If it ain’t broke don’t fix it. So, Meade County let’s re-elect Ron Merwin as our sheriff because we have trusted him in the past and we can trust him with our future. I have 38 years in Law Enforcement and I know that it is very hard to find an honest man like Ron Merwin with his qualifications. We have got a good Meade County Sheriff, so don’t let him get away .

Jim Cummings, Rapid City

Thank goodness for Democrats

Thanks to a few smart-thinking SD citizens, who elected 8 Democrats to the SD House of Representatives last election the House voted to impeach an Attorney General for crimes of lawbreaking and behavior while in office.

The ALEC infused GOP of this state would have let him go free as a balloon of hot air, had they their way.

We need more Democrats in state offices to have a democratic state run by "the people!" The professed goal of the state Republicans is to have it be 100% GOP.

Jake Kammerer, Silver City

Grateful for a controlled burn

This letter is a big thank you to all who planned and implemented the controlled burn held recently on a city-owned lot near Fire Station 6 in Rapid City. I live next to the station and had a front row seat for the event.

It started last fall when Parks Department workers mowed trails around and across that vacant lot. Then in early April firefighters trimmed some ponderosa pines in the area and fed the branches into a wood chipper. Then on April 8 firefighters laid hose along the edges of the lot. Meanwhile, firefighters from around the area showed up for the planned training.

Once flames from drip torches touched the dry grass, the burn was underway. Section after section of the area burned, and by 1 pm it was all black. Then mop-up crewmembers sprinkled water here and there until the fire was completely out. I noted that they used very little water during the burn, and the fire was always under control.

So all of us who live in the area are safer, the burned area is healthier, and our firefighters increased their skill level and had a good time doing it. A win win all around.

Shirley Frederick, Rapid City

Please vote

The school board leadership, based on no evidence, wants a corporate-style governance for the district, hiring three administrators to replace one. Somehow, they imply, this will reduce turnover.

What is the rationale for the switch? Who else—besides an ultra-conservative district from ultra-conservative Colorado Springs—uses this leadership model? Why not entertain other alternative leadership paradigms before moving to this unusual example?

The three visitors from Colorado Springs said that their district is “no longer person-dependent,” meaning it is three-person dependent or non-person dependent? They also said teachers and principals are solving problems. So, if that’s the case, why does the district need one more suit, let alone three?

Though the board president gives lip service to community inclusion, saying public opinion matters, it is clear she has already decided. If this is true, the upcoming school board elections take on added importance.

The board’s slim reactionary majority, headed by someone who does not believe in public education, wants to incrementally tear down the current system based on political ideology, not research-based pedagogy. Parents and educators should be on alert. Please vote.

Bret Swanson, Hermosa

No labor candidates

Ever wonder why here in western S.D., except for teachers, the role of labor isn't addressed, or why no one claims to even be the "labor candidate"? Small business, farmers and ranchers, and retired folks seem to garner all of the attention. There is plenty of labor in our cities (especially here in Rapid). Lately, the popular conversation topic holds the assumed fact that not many want to work anymore. Beside the city employees, is there anyone in the local government looking out for workers? Labor is the ignored sector of western S.D. politics. Understandably, voting isn't a top priority for those who struggle to make ends meet. It is somewhat hard to keep up with the polling place changes that occur regularly and folks who have evening work at home don't want to stand in line anywhere for something that (in their mind) may be like "kicking a dead dog".

Just because some folks find voting to be a somewhat fruitless effort, is no reason for a paid public servant to look down their nose and ignore the needs of a sector of our population. Don't act like an "elite".

Dave Freytag, Rapid City

