Letters to the editor, April 15, 2022

Public Service Recognition Week May 1-7, 2022

Public Service Recognition Week is celebrated the first week of May since 1985 (beginning on the first Sunday of the month) to honor the people who serve our nation as federal, state, county, local and tribal government employees.

As a retired Federal employee after 32 years of service, and as the Public Relations Officer for the South Dakota Federation of National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) I am writing to express my thanks to those who have served in various capacities in Public Service.

South Dakota has 21,872 total active and retired Federal and Postal Employees. Of that number 11,546 are retired, 8,298 are currently in the workforce, along with 2,028 U. S. Postal Service Employees. Areas of work include at the Department of Veterans Affairs, U.S. Postal Service, and the Department of Health and Human Services. Other agencies with large number of Federal Employees include those focused on Agriculture, Defense, Indian Health Service, National Park Service, Social Security Administration, and Department of the Interior.

Over the past few years, these employees have dedicated themselves to keeping our country safe and efficient while simultaneously dealing with the challenges of a global pandemic.

Many, including teachers, nurses, doctors, firefighters, law enforcement officers, public transport workers and more, risked their own health to serve the American people. Even with the availability of vaccines and therapies, the pandemic took a serious toll on these public employees-countless were sickened while at work, and thousands died as a result.

Beyond the pandemic, we depend on public servants to protect lives and liberty, such as civilian defense employees to support and equip our military; doctors and nurses to care for veterans; cybersecurity professionals to protect critical infrastructure and respond to emerging threats; meteorologists to alert us to treacherous weather conditions; scientists and researchers to develop and assess the safety of new cures for cancers and disease; federal law enforcement and intelligence officers to protect us from foreign and domestic threats to our physical security; prosecutors and judges to uphold the laws; prison guards to keep violent criminals off our streets; postal workers to keep our communities connected and our economy churning; revenue agents to ensure we have the funds to carry out these missions; and much more.

Throughout the year, but especially during Public Service Recognition Week, May 1-7, 2022 Americans should express our thanks for these hard-working public servants, who continue to prove America's resilience in the face of a global threat and make the everyday-and extraordinary-possible. I offer them my sincere appreciation.

Karen Jensen

Public Relations Officer

South Dakota Federation of National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE)

For Jamie Clapham

I have had the privilege of watching Jamie Clapham work hard for her community since I have been working in the RCAS District.

She is the PTA President of Black Hawk Elementary, as well as an amazing and supportive parent to her wonderful children (and her children’s teachers). She is willing to do whatever it takes to help students and teachers succeed. Her dedication and knowledge is visibly seen weekly at our school. She volunteers her time in classrooms and shows up when no one else can.

There is no better candidate for our School Board. She will research, inform, and advocate for our children.

Meghan Louder

Open letter to a thief:

I have been caring for elderly disabled mother for the past decade. As anyone that know this is an all consuming effort of care that over takes your life. The emotional, mental, physical and spiritual energy invested is overwhelming. Navigating every aspect of their care is demanding, exhausting event. As caregivers who have our own needs and life trying to fulfill every aspect of care to our loved ones is not an easy task. Because of limited resources provided, lack of caregivers, and medical demands the family member is left over-burdened by endless tasks to provide that care. You are so bogged down with the day to day endless tasks that you often do not have the time or the energy left to do a lot of the things you should do to protect yourself or even have a life for yourself.

I would like to warn anyone providing such care to their elderlies to take precautions when allowing people into your home to provide such care. It is disturbing to think that people you thought you could trust would rob you and steal precious family heirlooms, jewelry, fur coats and other deeply personal items

Michelle Salvatore, Hot Springs

Do we not respect our heroes?

In the spring of 1944, Leo Patton missed his high school graduation to join the Navy and serve in WWII until 1946. He served out of duty for his country and not personal gain.

Leo spent the next 80 years working hard raising his family on a small ranch in SD.

He developed dementia, it progressed to the point he required full time nursing home care. The cost of his nursing home care is significant. Our mother is paying for it but it is draining her savings and putting the ranch at risk

The VA has stated that they will only assist in the cost if it was home health care. Home health care is not readily available. The VA has also stated they can only assist with the nursing home cost when my Mother has depleted all of her assets and is destitute. Is our father’s service in WWII only of value if he is destitute? Or do we still respect the brave men who served in that Great War and then chose to live modestly and feed this nation.

It would seem reasonable the equivalent of the home health care could be provided to assist in the cost

Janet Penland, Leseur, Minn.

CAMPAIGN LETTERS POLICY

Your opinion is welcome. Letters to the editor should be 200 words or less and include the author’s name and address, along with a phone number for confirmation purposes.

The phone number will not be published. Letters to the editor are limited to two per month, per person.

Letters mentioning topics connected to an upcoming election must be received at least three weeks before the date of the election.

Letters about a campaign, candidate or issue may be run as a paid advertisement within the final three weeks of an election.

-Journal Editorial Board

