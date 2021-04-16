Letters to the editor, April 16, 2021
A nightmare
A recent letter from a real Republican hater, said the country would be better off when the Republican Party was a disgusting memory. The Democratic Party is a disgusting nightmare now!
It sounds like he wants a one party system! That worked in Nazi Germany! It works today in China, North Korea, Russia. I don’t vote for anybody who thinks it’s okay to kill the unborn, Republican or Democrat. Yes, it does matter! It is a huge deciding matter among other factors. Take gun control. You don’t need this type of gun. Let the American public decide what kind of gun, if any, they want to own. Not the government. Keep all guns out of fruit cakes hands. Not law abiding people. Mr. P. should be celebrating we have a Democrat as President again. God bless America. We need it with Biden as President.
Chuck Watson, Chadron, Nebraska
Under attack
American traditions/institutions are under attack as never before! The cancel culture is trying to abolish free speech and ban ANY thoughts or opinions they don’t agree with. We The People need to wake up and focus on upcoming school board elections, in precinct level issues, in the political process of our state and nation before it is too late! Fore example, The Racial Justice and Abolition Democracy Project (RJAD), develop by Marxists at Columbia and Harvard Universities, has aligned with national programs such as The Square One Project (https://www.squareonejustice.org/experts) and the Initiative for a Just Society (https://www.cccct.law.columbia.edu/content/initiative-just-society), and is being taught at colleges/universities, prisons/juvenile justice centers, to judges/prosecutors/attorney generals, and to local law enforcement leader/county sheriffs. They seek the ABOLITION of the police, of all prisons/penal institutions, of capitalism, and ownership of private property, of oil/fossil fuels, etc. It also supports open borders and reparations. (https://blogs.law.columbia.edu/abolition1313/)
All Rapid City residents need to be concerned! We need assurance that our city leaders, especially law enforcement leaders, reject all attempts for the Marxists to turn our nation into Venezuela. We must ensure our schools teach our children that American remains the Land of the Free and the Home of the Brave!
Eduardo Manzano, USAF Retired, Rapid City
New trails
This Journal reader was excited to read the recent Journal staff story, “New Spearfish Trail in the Works”. It told how the Spearfish City Council approved a plan trails expansion in the historic and beautiful area around the D.C. Booth National Fish Hatchery and Spearfish City Park.
I volunteered for a number of years in the archives of the Fish Hatchery. It was always fun to stand with families as we fed the fish, watched the ducks and saw bald eagles now and then. We knew the fish from the Booth Hatchery ended up in lakes and rivers around our area. Many tourists from around our world visited our hatchery with its natural and historic beauty.
The Rapid City Journal is the place to learn national and state news and read of new and planned trails in our tourist areas.
David Nickel, Spearfish