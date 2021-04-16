Letters to the editor, April 16, 2021

A nightmare

A recent letter from a real Republican hater, said the country would be better off when the Republican Party was a disgusting memory. The Democratic Party is a disgusting nightmare now!

It sounds like he wants a one party system! That worked in Nazi Germany! It works today in China, North Korea, Russia. I don’t vote for anybody who thinks it’s okay to kill the unborn, Republican or Democrat. Yes, it does matter! It is a huge deciding matter among other factors. Take gun control. You don’t need this type of gun. Let the American public decide what kind of gun, if any, they want to own. Not the government. Keep all guns out of fruit cakes hands. Not law abiding people. Mr. P. should be celebrating we have a Democrat as President again. God bless America. We need it with Biden as President.

Chuck Watson, Chadron, Nebraska

Under attack