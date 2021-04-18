Letters to the editor, April 17, 2021
Who's in charge
Interesting that after the bill establishing the “civics and history program,” one of Governor Noem’s obsessions, was tabled by the legislature, effectively killing the bill, you report that “the $900,000 it proposed putting towards a new civics curriculum still found its way into the state’s budget.”
Money doesn’t just find “its way into the state’s budget.” Someone has to put it there. Could you be a bit more up front in your reporting and let us know about some of the back room politics that allowed this to happen? More information, please. My understanding is the legislature is the body that appropriates funds, not the governor.
Anita Paige, Rapid City
A letter to the Governor
Dear Governor Noem:
I am hoping by now that you have regrets about your intemperate “Tweet” on how you will confront the immigration rush at our southern border. Politically, I am sure your “Tweet” has a lot of support. However, as a Christian, I think you have to agree it falls very short of what is needed in this world and especially this situation.
Last year as I watched the satellite images of the two hurricanes that smashed into Central America, I guessed what was going to wash-up next as a problem on the U.S. southern border.
Politically, your “Tweet” works extremely well, but it is no answer. So, I am asking that you take the high road, retract it and replace it with a solution for building Central America to a place that competes to keep their people.
Lee Baron, Pierre, SD
Things change
South Dakota's Governor said some hateful things about immigrants earlier this week. I'm sure if you are a supporter of her, you liked what she said. If you are not a fan of her, you probably didn't.
I wasn't a fan of what she said, but I know that she didn't really mean it because she said the complete opposite just over a year ago when a different President was in the White House.
Gov. Kristi Noem notified the Trump administration on Decemeber 20, 2019, that South Dakota will continue to accept refugees who are resettled in the United States next year.
“Thanks to the leadership of President Trump, the strengthened screening process for refugees entering the United States can give South Dakotans increased confidence that those entering are coming for the right reasons,” she said in a statement. “For the communities that want to welcome these refugees, I support giving them that opportunity.”
So why did she said something different yesterday when she said in Dec. 2019 that she would accept refugees who are resettled in the United States?
"South Dakota won't be taking any illegal immigrants that the Biden Administration wants to relocate. My message to illegal immigrants...
Travis Kriens, Mitchell