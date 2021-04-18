Letters to the editor, April 17, 2021

Politically, your “Tweet” works extremely well, but it is no answer. So, I am asking that you take the high road, retract it and replace it with a solution for building Central America to a place that competes to keep their people.

Lee Baron, Pierre, SD

Things change

South Dakota's Governor said some hateful things about immigrants earlier this week. I'm sure if you are a supporter of her, you liked what she said. If you are not a fan of her, you probably didn't.

I wasn't a fan of what she said, but I know that she didn't really mean it because she said the complete opposite just over a year ago when a different President was in the White House.

Gov. Kristi Noem notified the Trump administration on Decemeber 20, 2019, that South Dakota will continue to accept refugees who are resettled in the United States next year.

“Thanks to the leadership of President Trump, the strengthened screening process for refugees entering the United States can give South Dakotans increased confidence that those entering are coming for the right reasons,” she said in a statement. “For the communities that want to welcome these refugees, I support giving them that opportunity.”