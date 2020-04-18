Letters to the editor, April 18, 2020

Why do people run for office?

There must be some reason people seek public office. Can't be the money, maybe not the admiration, mysterious! One thing for sure, you sure attract criticism! No matter what you do, or don't do, someone will crawl out of the woodwork and yell about it! You were too early or too late, did too much or not enough, spent (wasted) too much money or not enough, too lenient or stomping on their rights! If you naysayers are so unhappy with them, get a nominating petition and replace them!

Thank you

My wife and I would like to thank all of the City, County and State Police, all the medical people, the truck drivers both local and long haulers. We would also like to thank the businesses that stayed open to give drive through, pick up and delivery service. We would like to thank the postal service for continuing to deliver the mail. Also, thank you to the journal for continuing to print the paper. We would like to thank the military for staying on duty to protect our freedoms. We are doing our best to support all our local businesses that stayed open. We not only thank you, but we pray that you stay safe and healthy. Yes, there are angels among us and we just described them in the above sentences. Again thank you for your dedication and professionalism. We would like to thank all the businesses that stayed open to support the mission.