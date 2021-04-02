Letters to the editor, April 2, 2021 (copy)

Letters to the editor, April 2, 2021
Don't ignore history
I recently heard from a Democratic friend that they were called a Nazi while buying groceries.
Although the Nazis were called the National Socialist German Workers’ Party, the name was a way to appeal to the German working-class people, who the Nazis wanted to draw away from the communist and Social Democratic Party. By the way, the only German political party that reliably resisted Nazism was the Social Democratic Party (SPD).
It was the conservative privileged, corporations, and old ruling class that believed the only path forward for a stable Germany was authoritarianism which would protect their power and wealth. They are the ones that brought the Nazis to power by destroying the political left in Germany allowing Hitler to rise to power. Once Hitler’s intentions were clear, I’m sure many regretted their support. Hitler’s ideas were based on a foundation of anti-semitism and racism, which he combined with the idea that he was the ultimate authority.
To call Democrats Nazis is to completely ignore history.
Debbie Renner, Rapid City
Impeach the whole party
God bless America! For those of you that watch only local news feeds such as ABC, NBC, CBS, you are not getting the truth about what Biden is doing and why. The Southern border is being overwhelmed by illegal sex trafficking, drugs, people, cartels, gang members that made it all the way to Montana before being apprehended.I ask you as someone that loves our country to write Vice President Harris to immediately close the border, finish the fence, move children that are wall to wall in the rooms with plexiglass as walls. She needs to go to the border and talk with the Border towns, and law enforcement. The socialist government that is now in control of our country has control over media,so news of what is going on in government is all propaganda.
The Homeland Security czar just fired 32 council members. We are now buying gas that foreign countries have refined instead of America. Prices will continue to rise. Cities in California are going to be paying every poor family but white ones, $500.00 a month. Proms have been separated into white, colored. Biden’s lies are hurting our country. We need to impeach the whole party of Democrats.
Kay Nelson, Sioux Falls
Nothing has changed
Herod King of Judea killed all children two years old and under (Matthew 2 vs 16) President Biden (king) believes it is okay to abort all babies in the womb from conception till they are born. Nothing has changed since King Herod over 2000 plus years.
Clifford Coleman, Rapid City
Population (herd) Immunity to COVID-19
Mr. Thomas continues to misread my meaning and intent regarding population (herd) immunity.
1. I have not and do not advocate for herd immunity as a means to protect people from COVID-19. I am merely stating what we have: We currently have a high level of population immunity in South Dakota, probably approaching 90% and nationally approaching 70%. Those facts and those facts alone are responsible for continuously declining COVID-19 activity since mid-November 2020 in South Dakota and since mid-January nationally.
2. Whether and how much natural infection with COVID-19 or vaccination for COVID-19 will protect from COVID-19 “variants” is a matter for future observation and analysis. However, vaccination against the “spike protein” stimulates an immune response only to the spike protein while “natural infection” stimulates an immune response to a panoply of viral antigens and epitopes. Therefore, an immune response to natural infection is more likely to be protective against variants because variants generally vary in one or two antigens or epitopes only and immune responses to a variety of preserved antigens and epitopes (not available in current vaccines) may offer substantive protection against variants.
3. Be that as it may, we so far seem to be seeing substantive protection against variants with vaccines available. We are also highly likely seeing protection against variants in individuals who have had natural infection; although, I haven’t seen specific studies.
Rodney Michael, MD, Rapid City, SD