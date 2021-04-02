Letters to the editor, April 2, 2021 (copy)

Letters to the editor, April 2, 2021

Don't ignore history

I recently heard from a Democratic friend that they were called a Nazi while buying groceries.

Although the Nazis were called the National Socialist German Workers’ Party, the name was a way to appeal to the German working-class people, who the Nazis wanted to draw away from the communist and Social Democratic Party. By the way, the only German political party that reliably resisted Nazism was the Social Democratic Party (SPD).

It was the conservative privileged, corporations, and old ruling class that believed the only path forward for a stable Germany was authoritarianism which would protect their power and wealth. They are the ones that brought the Nazis to power by destroying the political left in Germany allowing Hitler to rise to power. Once Hitler’s intentions were clear, I’m sure many regretted their support. Hitler’s ideas were based on a foundation of anti-semitism and racism, which he combined with the idea that he was the ultimate authority.

To call Democrats Nazis is to completely ignore history.

Debbie Renner, Rapid City

Impeach the whole party