Letters to the editor, April 2, 2021

Why should all administration fail? We have a lawsuit and a banner headline. Administration, specifically Superintendent Lori Simon, is supposed make these problems go away. This controversy should have been quickly and simply handled at the coach-to-coach level, and someone in the chain should have recognized this right away. Bullying employees undermines trust and will lead to more of these problems in the future.

The assistant coach/coach relationship is based on trust. The assistant coach betrayed this trust. Nurses are the experts—no question. This could have been avoided had he kept this in mind. That said, he should not have lost a job he is good at.

Finally, there is the head wrestling coach, who defended his assistant, who put the needs of his wrestlers and his program first and tried to manage this respectfully in-house. Healthy leadership quietly allows everyone else to work better. Maybe he should be superintendent.

Bret Swanson, Hermosa

For Deb Baker

I write as a Rapid City resident/taxpayer and I am supporting Deb Baker for RCAS School Board, Area 1. I have known Deb for many years and can testify to her character and qualifications to represent Area 1 on the School Board.