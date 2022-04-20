Letters to the editor, April 20, 2022

Deer don't wear glasses

The House voted to impeach. Mr. Ravnsborg, and I use the Mr. very lightly, says no state has ever voted to impeach an elected official for a traffic accident. South Dakota sent a highly respected (former) Governor to prison for a traffic fatality, not just an accident. Maybe Ravnsborg doesn't know the difference. That's why he has not had the decency to relieve his constituents of having elected him.

Deer don't wear glasses.

If he doesn't know the difference between a deer and a human head wearing glasses then we have the wrong person as AG. If he doesn't haev the decency to resign prior to impeachment, and the Senate can't muster two-thirds to remove him, this state is in dire straits.

Janklow always took responsibility for his decisions. Ravsnborg needs to stand up and be a man, acknowledge his cover up and get out of the way of justice for the Boever's family.

If this man stands against this charge, the state of SD needs to remove every person, Representative or Senator, who voted against getting him out of office. It's cut and dried - he lied and covered up.

I am an 80-year-old life-long Republican who thinks we need more balance in our legislature. Let's get some legitimate Democrats, not radicals, to remove some radical Republicans.

And I don't need help from Terry Painter and his ilk.

David Oleson, Rapid City

Jamie Clapham for RCAS School Board

Now, more than ever, it is critically important to elect competent and service-driven community members to our local school board. It is time to elect a candidate that does not just “talk the talk” but will also “walk the walk”. The school board needs a candidate with a vested interest in our school system, and one that will serve for all students and families.

Jamie Clapham is the candidate for Area 6 that fits that bill. She not only volunteers weekly at our children’s school, but also serves as the co-president of our Black Hawk Elementary PTA, and president of the Rapid City PTA Council. Jamie takes time in her interactions with students, staff, and families to understand their needs. She builds relationships with those she serves in these capacities and is always willing to stop, sit, and listen.

As a mother of two, an educator, and community member, I cannot think of a better or more qualified candidate for RCAS School Board than Jamie Clapham. Her dedication to the public school system’s students, staff, and families is a much needed asset that our community should not pass up.

Amanda Chaney, Summerset

Best candidate for RCAS Area Six

Critical thinking refers to the ability to analyze information objectively and make a reasoned judgement. Amy Policky exhibits this thinking while serving as a school board member from area six. She has decided not to run in this election and her shoes will be hard to fill.

However, Jamie Clapham, who is running for her seat, does possess this quality of critical thinking. After attending school board meetings for eight months, it appears that most issues are discussed and decided upon outside of the formal meetings. Except for Amy, I have heard few of the board members question or discuss the issues in public. This is what I would expect from every member.Jamie is intelligent and critically thinks about every issue that affects our teachers, students and parents. I implore you to check her out and vote for her in area six.

Jan Mangelsen, Rapid City

Thanks Senator

Thank-you Julie Frye-Mueller for looking at both sides of an extremely important legislative issue - a Convention of States. In a recent letter it was revealed that you used to be a convention supporter, but now are not. The stated reasons fear based and have been propagated for over 60 years.

The fears mentioned: run-away convention, loss of the Bill of Rights, what if something goes wrong, etc. were all spawned during first wave Article V writings. Those writings were almost exclusively agenda driven and had little if any scholarly merit. First wave publications date mostly from the 60's, 70's, and early 80's. Second wave writings were somewhat better researched and ran from 1979 to 2000.

After a lull in interest, third wave writings began and ran from 2010 to present. Third wave publications have relegated earlier writings to mostly historical footnote status and are by far the most thoroughly researched of all writing.

They are drawn from records of the Constitutions drafting and ratification, pre-existing convention tradition, contemporaneous law, and are supplemented by court decisions and actual practice. Third wave writing refutes all earlier writing. They also show how smart our founders were in providing solid footing for a Convention.

Mike Duncan, Rapid City

Pray to end abortion

It isn't hard to imagine the atrocities being committed in the Ukraine: killing, torture, decapitation. The same thing is going on in America but it's called "legal".

Babies are being dismembered in the womb to be aborted. Imagine the torture and suffering they go through before they're murdered. In 2020 Planned Parenthood received $618 million in taxpayer money. Babies are sacrificed for their body parts and for developing and/or testing vaccines.

The U.S. has killed millions in an almost 50-year war on babies since Roe vs Wade so, no, it's not hard to imagine the atrocities of war.

Pray to end abortion.

Marj Anderson, White, SD

CAMPAIGN LETTERS POLICY

Your opinion is welcome. Letters to the editor should be 200 words or less and include the author’s name and address, along with a phone number for confirmation purposes.

The phone number will not be published. Letters to the editor are limited to two per month, per person.

Letters mentioning topics connected to an upcoming election must be received at least three weeks before the date of the election.

Letters about a campaign, candidate or issue may be run as a paid advertisement within the final three weeks of an election.

-Journal Editorial Board

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0