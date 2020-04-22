Letters to the editor, April 22, 2020

This was a world where each person had an equal right and the community of persons ruled, with special rights given to protect the minority, thus the 'Bill of Rights'.

We believe that it was not mountain men, and rancher kings who build the west, it was in fact the tens of thousands of families who came west not to find fame and fortune but to find a place to build a home and raise a family. Those who actually build our nation were millions of normal people.

Brent Cox, Sturgis

MAGA 5

To the editor,

Since my fourth letter did not get published, I will tone down my rhetoric and try again with this fifth letter. I had to agree with what Governor Coumo said about “King” Trump–wish you could have read my 4th letter.

I’m not sure why Trump has suspended financing to the World Health Organization. This is a time when the world needs as much help as possible and the WHO and Center of Disease Control could be leading the way. Trump stated his reason being that they did not give enough guidance to warn nations that this outbreak was occurring. I think most Americans would agree that Trump could have provided better guidance himself but I don’t see anyone suspending his finances as president.