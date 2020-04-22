Letters to the editor, April 22, 2020

False hope and phony cures
To the editor,
Paraphrasing Brent Larkin, a newspaper writer in Cleveland; “President Trump sows divisions, belittling all who oppose him, exalting all who blindly support him, while offering prescriptions for ending the pandemic that are laced with lies, false hope, phony cures and promises of rapid recovery.”
The latest display of incompetence is his introducing a plan for opening the economy after COVID-19. The key element in determining the end of the virus and when it is safe to return to a normal level of economic and social interaction, is extensive testing. The lies start again when Trump stated that we have most advanced testing program worldwide, where anyone needing a test can get one. Ask your doctors if this is true. So if we don’t have comprehensive testing (like the White House has for all visitors) how can we know the virus has passed, who can safely return to work, and when people could resume normal social contact. His first step toward instituting this plan was to name Jared and Ivanka to lead this effort. Do you feel comfortable placing your family’s lives in their hands?
Remember the old chant, “Hey, Hey Donald J, how many folks have you killed today!”
Louis Leahy, Spearfish
Workers are the most important
To the editor,
There are so many issues surrounding the tragedy and the Smithfield Pork Processing Plant, but I wish to focus on the most important, the workers and their families. I'm sure the SD Department of Health will address the most flagrant abuses visited on these workers. The manager and his supervisors knew they should have been providing masks and gloves, .
Our governor has PSAs on television numerous times daily advising all of us to wash hands, mask up when we go out and keep safe distance. Did she know how Smithfield plant operated and that it was impossible to keep a safe distance anywhere in that plant? Surely, the supervisors knew. Mrs. Rodrguez, the widow of the worker who died already from the Covid 19 virus believes that her husband had been working while infected. He told her he was sick and wanted time off which was denied by his supervisor. He believed that he would lose his job if he took even a few days off.
Oh, and Smithfield announced that all workers who are now jobless and possibly ill with the virus with receive two weeks separation pay! Is that it? How can they get away with such irresponsible behavior. And, our Governor Noem who should explain to those workers' families and the rest of us, why she didn't close this plant down when she knew there were no hand-washing stations, save distancing or protective equipment available.
There's so much blame to go around, but someone should step up and admit it.
Constance Watson, Sturgis
Trump's failure
To the editor,
First of all, you need to know Trump fired the entire Pandemic Response Team in 2018. Dr. Ryan of the World Health Organization said, "We alerted the world about the coronavirus on January 5th, 2020 and Trump was briefed. On January 22, Trump said, "We have it totally under control."
On March 2, Trump said, "This is their new hoax." He compared it to the common flu. On February 26, Trump said, "And again, we have 15 people sick, and the 15 within a couple of days is going to be down close to zero. That's a pretty good job we've done." On February 27th he said, "It's going to disappear, it's like a miracle - it will disappear."
Trump said, "And we're prepared and we're doing a great job with this - and it will go away. Just stay calm, it will go away." A day later, on March 11th, the WHO declared the global outbreak a pandemic. On March 17th, Trump said, "This is a pandemic." "I felt it was a pandemic long before they said it was a pandemic."
Trump is responsible for much pain, suffering, and death because of his inaction. Trump is delusional.
Metakuye Oyiasin (All my relatives)
Robert Ackerman, Rapid City
Trump cuts another regulation
To the editor,
The Trump cut another environmental regulation on controlling air pollution so coal companies can continue to pollute water and air.
Of course, the head of the Environmental Protection agency, Andrew Wheeler, won’t object: he’s a former lobbyist for coal companies.
I don’t know how much damage the Trump will do to the environment or people’s lives by eliminating environmental regulations,
but he is proving that he doesn’t care about either one .
Marian Reed, Rapid City
Changing the way we see ourselves
To the editor,
We Americans are on the precipice of a change in the way we see ourselves. Many see the individual as king maker, the the maker of wealth, of jobs of all that is powerful.
This idea of Individual rule began with a feudal system where those that had the biggest clubs and the strongest men to weal them would have all the wealth and dole it out to those he sees worthy.
The 'Make America Great Again' group lead by Trump wants to return us to that kind of state where the strongest rule all others. Our founders had another way of looking at the world where kings were not allowed in.
This was a world where each person had an equal right and the community of persons ruled, with special rights given to protect the minority, thus the 'Bill of Rights'.
We believe that it was not mountain men, and rancher kings who build the west, it was in fact the tens of thousands of families who came west not to find fame and fortune but to find a place to build a home and raise a family. Those who actually build our nation were millions of normal people.
Brent Cox, Sturgis
MAGA 5
To the editor,
Since my fourth letter did not get published, I will tone down my rhetoric and try again with this fifth letter. I had to agree with what Governor Coumo said about “King” Trump–wish you could have read my 4th letter.
I’m not sure why Trump has suspended financing to the World Health Organization. This is a time when the world needs as much help as possible and the WHO and Center of Disease Control could be leading the way. Trump stated his reason being that they did not give enough guidance to warn nations that this outbreak was occurring. I think most Americans would agree that Trump could have provided better guidance himself but I don’t see anyone suspending his finances as president.
I also noticed how Trump has recanted his idea about reopening America. He claims he has this authority since he is president. He has now given this power to Governors. The Governors, virus progression, and American people determine when this country re-opens–not Trump. He probably discovered that many people (potential voters) were against this idea and decided to back off on his authority. Let’s make America great again by not reelecting Trump.
Joseph Schiffer, Rapid City
Results matter
To the editor,
Judging the success of our leaders is best done by looking at their accomplishments. Not only what have they achieved personally, but what have they accomplished for the good of South Dakota. I would like to take a second to envision some accomplishments South Dakota should expect from its congressional leaders.
A great congressman should introduce legislation that addresses real concerns in the agriculture community such as adjusting the prevent plant harvest date or advocate for policy change such as country of origin labeling. I would expect a South Dakota representative to serve on the agriculture committee and be a ranking member on a crucial subcommittee that oversees food stamps and the Department of Agriculture.
I want my representative to be involved in active policy change such as whipping votes for the USMCA, a critical trade deal for South Dakota. Luckily for me and for the rest of South Dakota, we have a congressman that can accomplish those things as a freshman in the minority of Congress. Dusty Johnson campaigned on “energy to burn” and I think it’s pretty clear that energy went to good use.
During these uncertain times, we deserve representation that has a proven record in Congress.
Andrew Rasmussen, Brookings
What are they thinking?
I saw a bit on the internet lately stating that some Bernie supporters are undecided about voting for Biden.
What are they thinking?
Don't they realize that ridding this country of that incompetent lying national disgrace in the White House is the most important vote they'll ever cast? Maybe the Rolling Stones said it best: "You can't always get what you want - but it you try sometime, you'll find you get what you need".
The Electoral College renders good guy votes in South Dakota meaningless, of course, but if local Demos have Bernie backer friends in swing states lets hope they can convince them to save our democracy and get out the vote for Biden.
Bernie wants them to do that and so do real patriots everywhere.
Terry Painter, Rapid City
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!