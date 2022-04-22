Letters to the editor, April 22, 2022

Letters to the editor, April 20, 2022

For Birkeland for School Board

Micheal Birkeland deserves the spot on the board because he's an inspirational and caring person, he puts the students before himself and he's a wonderful option for the position. RCAS needs someone like him to help us, he's the change we need and the change we deserve!

Cheyenne Brau, Rapid City

For Roseland for City Council

I recently received a campaign mailer from JJ Carrell which encouraged me to “vote for a respected community leader”, which at the very least seemed extremely disingenuous and misleading. After all, this guy moved to our community barely six months ago, and it seems to me the height of arrogance that he would think himself qualified to sit on our City Council and make decisions for our city.

Compare this brand-new resident, fresh from California, with Pat Roseland, who is running against him. Pat was born in South Dakota and, except for his absence for Vietnam era military service, and to work on a Master’s degree to become a Nurse Anesthetist, has been a life-long South Dakotan. During a 30-year career at our hospital, where he literally helped save many of our citizen’s lives, he simultaneously spent all those years devoting countless hours to community service, for which he has been recognized with several public service awards. We should be grateful that a community minded individual like Pat Roseland is willing to bring his decades of intimate experience with our community to the City Council, while Mr. Carrell needs to give it a few years, and learn a little humility.

James Peterson, Rapid City

For Mary Fitzgerald

Early voting will be underway soon for the primary election held June 7th. Please re-elect Mary Fitzgerald to the South Dakota House of Representatives. I had the privilege to serve with Representative Fitzgerald on the Joint Committee on Appropriations. She has worked very hard to learn the very tedious process of setting the state’s budget and making sure your tax dollars are wisely spent. She was a quick study and asked great questions, and she did that while bringing sensible legislation that improves lives. I was honored to Prime Sponsor some of the bills she wrote in the Senate.

She does her homework and genuinely cares about the legislation she brings forward. She has a unique perspective with her family as attorneys that allows her to see both sides of the justice system and find ways to improve South Dakota’s legal system. Her strong connections to Black Hills State University will make sure that BHSU continues to be a vital part of South Dakota’s and the Region’s Post-Secondary Education for years to come. She advocates for Deadwood and will continue her work to improve the jail and help keep Lawrence County a safe place to live, work and visit.

This primary season, you have a choice for the South Dakota House of Representatives, and I ask you to choose Mary Fitzgerald for District 31 Representative.

Senator John Wiik, District 4, Big Stone City, SD

Facts supported by evidence

Facts supported by evidence create worlds of science, engineering, and medicine making life possible for teaming billions. However, since billions share Earth only as teams, stories are needed to create worlds of peacefully cooperating people, where evidence and facts can be discovered. We judge stories differently than we measure motion of stars and neutrinos.

Christians see the New Testament as the greatest story ever told. Native American tradition provides unity for their people. American patriots revel in storied rights and freedoms. The story of money, that four dollars is worth a gallon of gas, fifteen minutes of labor, or a hamburger, unites and activates the whole world.

When people’s stories conflict with yours, minds are not changed by facts and evidence, and weren’t even before evidence allegedly supporting almost any story was a Google away. Minds are opened to change, to new evidence, by stories.

We who like stories about the long arc of history bending toward justice wonder how to respond to stories that a divisive, unpopular President’s legitimate national re-election loss was actually cheating by known but mysteriously unstoppable child abusers. Compelling stories may lead some to reassess facts, before absurd stories ultimately benefiting few damage our world.

Peter Hasby, Rapid City

A Tale of COVID-19 Lockdowns

A study published last week by the National Bureau of Economic Research shows outcomes of the 50-states in economic, education, and health sectors of American life.

The top 10 ranked states were largely those states that eschewed lock-downs, including Florida, #6. The bottom 10 states, including Illinois, New York, the District of Columbia, and California were characterized by stringent lockdowns. Minnesota, whose governor publicly chastised Governor Noem in the press, ranked 26th overall (Economy 30th, Education 37th, and Mortality 13th).

Interestingly, South Dakota is among the top-5 in total score. South Dakota’s outcome economically was 2nd nationally as measured by GDP and unemployment. South Dakota ranked 4th nationally in terms of education as measured by in-person school attendance. South Dakota ranked 44th as measured by mortality. Six states/regions ranked equal to or worse than South Dakota in terms of mortality, including 3 with stringent lockdown strategies (New York, Nevada, and District of Columbia).

While no one can celebrate mortality whatever the magnitude, prevention of mortality is not the only measure by which we should measure success of measures taken to mitigate the pandemic. We should not ignore an increase in the national deficit of $10T to $15T in the past 2-years; a real increase in national discord and polarization; a real increase in mental health disorders; and rampant inflation running over 10% as a direct consequence of profligate government spending.

Rodney Michael, MD, Rapid City

