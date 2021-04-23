Letters to the editor, April 23, 2021

Tilting at windmills

Just about had enough

Between Governor Noem's heartless comments about refugees being unwelcome in South Dakota and the article about The Faith HS Rodeo Club having a "Slave Branding" Pancake Supper fundraiser I have just about had it with South Dakota. I was born here and have lived her the majority of my life and have never been more embarrassed to admit that than I am today. It's only a dog whistle if only a sub-group can hear it. This is blatant ugliness. I saw a video of two South Dakotans being told to "go back to their reservation" at a local Rapid City restaurant in January by an entitled woman who clearly needs to learn the true history of South Dakota. I can't demand you to find compassion in your heart but I can demand you stop acting like we are all of like mind in South Dakota. I am tired of people assuming I am like you when I tell them where I live.