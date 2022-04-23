Letters to the editor, April 23, 2022

Story misinforms readers

“If you don’t read the newspaper, you are uninformed. If you do read the newspaper, you are misinformed.” That quote usually attributed to Mark Twain could apply to the front-page Rapid City Journal story about the actions of an arm of international activists against a local family that is titled “Group calls for business boycott”.

To boycott means to withhold patronage and stop buying or using the goods or services of a certain company as a protest. Boycotting is a way to object to something by withholding dollars that would otherwise be spent there, which is effective and lawful. To picket is to demonstrate or protest. What the article describes is an organized picket. To target means to mark someone or something for attack, injury, or destruction. Clearly, the Uhre family and their right to engage in commerce have been targeted by this monied organization and others for the unpardonable sin of unpopular speech. The ‘group’ has a plan for much more than a simple boycott.

If the rest of the report is accurate, nothing less than the destruction of a family and their businesses will satisfy them. In fact, the description of their strategy strongly resembles racketeering, legally defined as “the extortion of money or advantage by threat or force”, as the main group works with other groups to create lists of approved businesses (hmmm…that sounds vaguely familiar).

A shakedown of the entire business community is coming, too. Shakedown is defined as the contemptible and illegal practice of obtaining money or favors from store owners and others through implied threat and intimidation. The report tells us through a spokesperson that this wealthy and powerful group is “drawing a line in the sand”, and people or businesses will be expected to take a stand with them and offer them ‘support’. When a powerful person or organization insists on money or certain actions to assure that a person or business is safe from harassment, violence, or ruin, that’s how a ‘protection racket’ works.

It’s time for some plain language and accurate reporting about what is really going on here.

Tonchi Weaver, Rapid City

For Jamie Clapham, School Board

I am writing to share my enthusiastic support for Jamie Clapham for the Rapid City School Board. Our community is fortunate to have a candidate of her caliber and dedication. Jamie cares deeply about the quality of education for all students. She is advocating passionately for students, families and educators- whether it be respecting and retaining excellent staff, providing for updated, safe and quality facilities, or ensuring equitable educational opportunities for all students.

I am fortunate to be a neighbor of Jamie for several years, and I know her to be an excellent listener who fully considers options before making decisions, a forward thinker and a person of action. Good leadership requires dedication and vision, Jamie possesses both, along with the communication, organizational, and interpersonal skills necessary to carry out that vision.

I have been an educator for nearly twenty years and can say without hesitation, that Jamie is the person the Rapid City community needs on the school board because she understands what it takes to provide excellent education and when communities support excellent education, they can reap the benefits for generations to come.

Please join me and vote for Jamie Clapham for Area 6 school board.

Tracy Freidel, Rapid City

