Letters to the editor, April 24, 2021

Back to the "basics"

Our Country was founded on the principles of Christianity, namely the Ten Commandments. Christianity is a major component of our history and cannot be changed. This history of God's place in our Country's society should be taught in our public schools once again. There is a media site that is being mentioned on TV called Pray.com. Hopefully many people will be curious and visit the site ,especially since the voice over is provided by the famous baritone voice of actor James Earl Jones on Pray.com. We should all pray more for World Peace, Country Unity, for the end of the pandemic,, and in this part of the Country for more moisture.

Jim Stephens, Rapid City

It's about control

There was a time when I could disagree respectfully with what more liberal politicians represented but didn’t find their positions offensive. We all become our parents eventually and think the world is going to hell in a hand basket.

Bill Bennett was talking about education saying that it is in our schools that the "next generation" is being indoctrinated and Democrats have broken the code.