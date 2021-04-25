Letters to the editor, April 24, 2021
Back to the "basics"
Our Country was founded on the principles of Christianity, namely the Ten Commandments. Christianity is a major component of our history and cannot be changed. This history of God's place in our Country's society should be taught in our public schools once again. There is a media site that is being mentioned on TV called Pray.com. Hopefully many people will be curious and visit the site ,especially since the voice over is provided by the famous baritone voice of actor James Earl Jones on Pray.com. We should all pray more for World Peace, Country Unity, for the end of the pandemic,, and in this part of the Country for more moisture.
Jim Stephens, Rapid City
It's about control
There was a time when I could disagree respectfully with what more liberal politicians represented but didn’t find their positions offensive. We all become our parents eventually and think the world is going to hell in a hand basket.
Bill Bennett was talking about education saying that it is in our schools that the "next generation" is being indoctrinated and Democrats have broken the code.
Does anyone think that is why President Trump put the fear of god in them? President Trump wanted people of all colors, to have the ability to pull their children out of this indoctrination and make their own education choices. It cut through the very means to their end. And that is the real reason he was feared more than anything else. He made this issue one of his most important platforms for his second term.
The push for “Let the money follow the child” was never more necessary than now. Never before has there been an era when what is being taught in our public schools been so perverse and had such a strangle hold. It all started with some “harmless” sex education classes in middle school and high school and now we are talking about changing your gender to elementary students?
Politics when it bears down on the education of our children is no longer “all about the children.” It’s about control, total control.
Janette McIntyre, Rapid City
The work continues
Everyday, I work to make a difference in someone’s life. Many I work with have experienced serious trauma, leaving scars both physical and emotional.
Through no fault of their own, these individuals have experienced the shock and life-changing challenge that is being a victim of crime.
Survivors I work with want to be heard and to know that they have control over their lives.
The victims’ rights movement has given these survivors that feeling in South Dakota. Though we are still working out the best ways to provide these rights, we have come so far in giving victims resources to work through the trauma they experienced.
The work continues to make sure that survivors and victims are supported. This week, the 40th anniversary of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, exemplifies the strides we’ve made here in South Dakota and nationwide.
NCVRW is an annual observance raising awareness of victims' rights and building partnerships to reach all victims. As an advocate, I see the importance of celebrating and uplifting those who were thrust into the community of victims to help those who have experienced trauma heal.
I’m proud to support National Crime Victims’ Rights Week and hope others will join me.
Morgan Pickett, Sturgis
Tired of gridlock
Americans are tired of gridlock in Washington. We feel like nothing actually gets done while politicians argue for the sake of TV and Twitter sound bites. We want to see action.
Our representatives in Congress need to work together when they can, especially on issues already supported by most Americans. For example, more than two-thirds of the country support fixing the immigration system through reform that gives long term undocumented immigrants and essential workers the chance to apply for citizenship. In fact, 72% of voters want to see Congress create a pathway to citizenship for Dreamers, or immigrants who came to the U.S. as children.
The U.S. House recently passed a bill to do just that and a bill to let immigrant farm workers stay, too. It would be refreshing to see the Senate work quickly and actually get something done by passing the Dream Act and the Farm Workforce Modernization Act. Both bills already have bipartisan support.
I’m calling on our Senators Rounds and Thune, to listen to the American people and make immigration reform happen by passing the Dream Act. We’re tired of gridlock, ready to see things get done, and I trust them to lead the way.
Susan Stahl, Spearfish
Anglo-Saxon traditions
Congresswoman Margery Taylor Green, (a total nut job) and other Hard Right Republicans are discussing an American First Caucus, which one document described as championing Anglo-Saxon political traditions. and warning that mass immigration was putting the “unique identity” of the U.S., at risk.
The Anglo-Saxons formed the basis for English Monarchies and Laws. Most of them were violent, destructive, and perpetuated massacres. Some were evil incarnate. They certainly didn't believe in Democracy.
Slaves were an important part of British Society in the Anglo-Saxon period. The Anglo-Saxons had brutal corporal and capital punishments at their disposal, including grisly mutilations. For criminals their entire family was punished.
For the slaves who were deemed disobedient, Anglo-Saxon used executions, including hanging, beheading, drowning, and being boiled alive. Their slaves were treated much worse than animals. they were branded or castrated as a matter of routine. They often were punished by mutilation. Some were stoned to death if they were male or burned to death if they were female.
Is that what we want? Slavery, Monarchy and Brutality. I don't want anything to do with Anglo-Saxon “traditions.”
Robert J. Ackerman, Rapid City
