Letters to the editor, April 27, 2022

Vote no on Amendment C

Amendment C on the June 7 ballot which would take away our right to pass a constitutional amendment with the current 50 percent plus one vote and replace it with a 60 percent majority is another example of our "liberty loving legislators'" lust for more power.

And what a lame reason Ms. Castleberry offers for its passage...that our present 50 per cent plus one...would permit 'outsiders' to institute amendments "that could cost tens of millions of dollars in their first five years. Nonsense...this has not happened and never will given South Dakota's envied fiscal conservatism and fierce independence streak.

This is a classic example of unrealistic fear mongering with the goal to increase our legislators' power. The South Dakota legislature is our democratically elected advocate, not our parent. South Dakotans, please unite against liberty suffocating measures like Amendment C. Remember, we live in liberty loving South Dakota, not Russia!

Roger Knutson, Rapid City

Pesky Problem

Citizens in South Dakota spend hundreds of hours getting signatures on petitions then get a measure put on the ballot. It is probably the most basic form of democracy in America. The measure passes and our elected officials scramble to find an excuse as to why it is unconstitutional. I have tried to come up with a reason why this happens and the only thing I can think of is that they believe they are smarter than us common folks, so they need to slap our hands and correct us. Amendment C that is on the ballot in June and will require that citizen-initiated measures will need 60 per cent to pass instead of 50% in future elections. That will make these citizen-initiated measures almost impossible to pass.

Problem solved.

Rex Alan, Rapid City

Vote no

Vote no on Amendment C on June 7, 2022.

Proponents of Amendment C want you to believe it is about tax protection. It is not. SD lawmakers put Amendment C on the June 2022 primary ballot, which has a lower voter turnout, rather than the Nov. 2022 general election ballot, which has a higher voter turnout.

If Amendment C is passed in the June primary election, it would be in effect before the Nov. general election. That is intended to prevent some initiated measures on the November ballot that were presented to SD voters by SD citizens through due process from becoming law.

Amendment C would keep more power in the hands of state lawmakers to have more control over measures and laws that are brought forth by SD citizens. Because Amendment C will be voted on in the primary election, it is disenfranchising a majority of voters.

Because Amendment C will be voted on in the primary election, SD lawmakers must be thinking they will have a better chance of sneaking it past the citizens. For the SD lawmakers to bring forth an amendment of such importance and that would add a section to the state constitution on a primary election ballot, is a middle finger to the citizens of SD.

Dean Hade Rapid City

CAMPAIGN LETTERS POLICY

Your opinion is welcome. Letters to the editor should be 200 words or less and include the author’s name and address, along with a phone number for confirmation purposes.

The phone number will not be published. Letters to the editor are limited to two per month, per person.

Letters mentioning topics connected to an upcoming election must be received at least three weeks before the date of the election.

Letters about a campaign, candidate or issue may be run as a paid advertisement within the final three weeks of an election.

-Journal Editorial Board

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0