Letters to the editor, April 28, 2020

Now Trump is telling the world that injecting Lysol and drinking bleach will cure it. Are you now going to buy a million gallons of both and start recommending that for Covid 19 patients and the general public drink this stuff.

Trump got this bleach idea from some fly by night church in Florida that sells bleach as a cure all for everything, they are now under investigation for their illegal actions.

You gave no orders to a meat packing plant during this pandemic to protect people because you don't want to tell any business what to do, even when it will cost lives. Please do something right from here on out, stop listening to Trump, and listen to people who actually know what they are talking about.

Brent Cox, Sturgis

It's dangerous

To the editor,