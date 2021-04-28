Letters to the editor, April 28, 2021
Support solar and wind
Black Hills Energy asserts that it's "committed to a cleaner energy future" and tries to present itself as a responsible corporate citizen of our community. However, BHE is currently proposing a stiff penalty on any customer who installs solar panels or wind turbines.
The Public Utilities Commission will soon consider BHE's request that those who generate their own clean energy be required to install a new production meter at a cost of $10 per month, and then sell the power they generate to BHE at an 80 percent discount, and then purchase that power back from the utility at the regular commercial rate.
This brazen proposal would have the effect of shutting down development of small renewable energy projects, and would maintain our dependence on strip-mined Wyoming coal into the future. Our Public Utilities Commissioners should support small solar and wind projects and should not allow BHE to reap windfall profits at their expense.
Jay Davis, Rapid City
Not making the grade
Here’s the report card for those involved in the Rapid City Area Schools recent wrestling dispute: Superintendent, F; Head of HR, F; AD, F; Principal, F; Nurses, A; Assistant Wrestling Coach, C-; Head Wrestling Coach, A. The rubric is based on one simple metric, taking responsibility.
Why should all administration fail? We have a lawsuit and a banner headline. Administration, specifically Superintendent Lori Simon, is supposed make these problems go away. This controversy should have been quickly and simply handled at the coach-to-coach level, and someone in the chain should have recognized this right away. Bullying employees undermines trust and will lead to more of these problems in the future.
The assistant coach/coach relationship is based on trust. The assistant coach betrayed this trust. Nurses are the experts—no question. This could have been avoided had he kept this in mind. That said, he should not have lost a job he is good at.
Finally, there is the head wrestling coach, who defended his assistant, who put the needs of his wrestlers and his program first and tried to manage this respectfully in-house. Healthy leadership quietly allows everyone else to work better. Maybe he should be superintendent.
Bret Swanson, Hermosa
For Deb Baker
I write as a Rapid City resident/taxpayer and I am supporting Deb Baker for RCAS School Board, Area 1. I have known Deb for many years and can testify to her character and qualifications to represent Area 1 on the School Board.
Deb has over 30 years experience as a successful local business owner, managing government subsidized apartments throughout South Dakota, therefore, is very comfortable working with all aspects, financial. She would be a tremendous asset, in these fiscally challenging times, for our School Board and would be a very capable participant in Board decisions, one being disbursements of the COVID-19 ESSER III 60 million plus dollars, to RCAS.
Additionally, Deb has a history of supporting our community with volunteerism in several organizations. For instance, she was a founding member of Lifeline Connection of the Black Hills, an organization that helps individuals with life altering addictions, serving as a board member, treasurer, bookkeeper.
On a personal note, Deb is a graduate of Rapid City schools, as are her children, and currently has grandchildren in the RCAS system, thus she has a vested interest in education in Rapid City.
Please vote for Deb Baker, RCAS School Board, Area 1..
Jill Abourezk, Rapid City
