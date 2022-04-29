Letters to the editor, April 29, 2022

Free to do what you're told

Welcome to South Dakota: where you are free to do as you are told. Like most jokes, this one is funny because it rings true. Amendment C is the most recent example of duplicitous outsiders and disingenuous local elites trying to tell real South Dakotans how to think.

This is not a partisan issue. Whether you are conservative, moderate, or liberal you can see that this ballot initiative is not about fiscal responsibility, but instead, it is a preemptive move by out-of-state powerbrokers to restrict the rights of regular South Dakotans.

Don’t be fooled by the expensive ad campaign underwritten by Americans for Prosperity—a dark money organization with an innocuous name, again from out-of-state.

If Amendment C passes, almost all statewide referendums, like that for legalizing cannabis, would require a majority vote of 60%, which is far from democratic. For all intents, this measure will put an end to popular statewide votes. The minority will rule over the majority.

Voters in South Dakota desire fair, representative government. Those who support Amendment C are rich and powerful or want to protect the rich and powerful. Please vote No on Amendment C in June.

Bret Swanson, Hermosa

Property tax solution

Here's an aid for any members of the legislature actually wanting to act on a solution to our ever-increasing property taxes. California already has a functioning method to mitigate these increases. Proposition 13, also known as the People’s Initiative to Limit Property Taxation, was voted into California’s Constitution in 1978. Basically, it limits property taxes to 1% of the property’s assessed value. The property’s assessed value equals the property’s base value (the property’s value at the time of purchase), plus an inflation factor determined by California’s consumer price index caps the amount property taxes may increase each year. Prop 13 limits property taxes to 1% of the property’s assessed value. The property’s assessed value equals the property’s base value (the property’s value at the time of purchase), plus an inflation factor determined by California’s consumer price index (CPI). If the same owner has held the property since Prop 13 was adopted, then their home is taxed based on its assessed value in 1975. The property’s assessed value may increase a maximum 2% each year, to compensate for annual inflation.

Perhaps this California procedure could serve as a starting point for Trish Ladner's group to form a rough bill to be introduced to the legislature. Or they could always do yet another study.

Hank Lord, Rapid City

When will the lesson be learned?

The words of Winston Churchill to his war cabinet when a few members, driven by fear of the Nazi German war machine, were pushing for more "Chamberlain appeasement talks" with Hitler.

Much the same situation now faced by Ukraine, with attempts by some to pressure them into giving up some of their country to Russia in exchange for a promise of peace. Both Churchill and Ukraine's Zelensky had learned from history the folly in believing the promises of evil dictators.

Ukraine fights on.

Dictators understand only one response to their threats and lies and that is force. Evil cannot be overcome with words, you must fight and destroy the source to preserve freedom. America, beginning with George Washington, has proven this truth over and over.

1st World War - Woodrow Wilson - "We must make the world safe for democracy."

2nd World War - Franklin Roosevelt -"The American people in their righteous might will win through to absolute victory."

Cold War - Ronald Reagan - "my strategy for the Cold War is We win - They lose."

Gulf War - George Bush #1 - "This will not stand - this aggression against Kuwait."

Les Evjen, Rapid City

Every man for himself

Regarding CT ‘Biden- the ghost gun buster’

Dear Cal Thomas,

Absolutely, the solution to gun violence is for every American household to have guns, many guns… automatic guns. Better yet, untraceable ghost machine guns. And since our prisons are overflowing and we don’t have an island like Australia on which to maroon gun related criminals, let‘s wall off a small ‘stand your ground’ rural state, like SD, and throw the inmates and their guns over the wall and let everyone fend for themselves.

Ross Rudel, Rapid City

Tax havens

If you've done taxes recently, you may have a sense of how confusing but financially important following every rule can be. When I took Accounting for Engineers at SDSM&T from Prof. Kellog in 2011, I only had a vague sense that amortization and consistent accounting could be important. Politicians are experts at making important rules boring. If a government can't understand its accounts to collect taxes and pass budgets, citizens only have an inkling that something important is missing.

The Pandora Papers are part of a worldwide investigation into tax havens. The documents are important because they link kleptocracy to tax avoidance. Oligarchs, kings and corrupt politicians increasingly use states like Delaware and Nevada, instead of Switzerland or Panama, to hide their un-taxed money. South Dakota is home to the most shell companies of any State in the investigation. There's an important link to corruption around the world and South Dakota's pro-business laws on fiduciaries and trusts. Watch The Laundromat movie, the Dirty Money series and the news about economic sanctions. It's important that everybody files taxes honestly.

Tom Cox, Mountain View, Cal.

CAMPAIGN LETTERS POLICY

Your opinion is welcome. Letters to the editor should be 200 words or less and include the author’s name and address, along with a phone number for confirmation purposes.

The phone number will not be published. Letters to the editor are limited to two per month, per person.

Letters mentioning topics connected to an upcoming election must be received at least three weeks before the date of the election.

Letters about a campaign, candidate or issue may be run as a paid advertisement within the final three weeks of an election.

-Journal Editorial Board

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0