Letters to the editor, April 29, 2023

On the social studies standards

A week ago the Board of Education Content Standards, appointed by Gov. Noem, approved (by a 5-2 vote) a set of Social Studies standards created by William Morrissey, an alumnus of Hillsdale College in Michigan and who is not a teacher, which will involve all students in public schools in the entire state. The entire process runs counter to the usual process of review of the content standards that has always been done in this state; and was done this time until Gov. Noem decided to intervene.

There is no precedent for such a monolithic method of deciding what it is that students in South Dakota should learn. This has been done and should be done by a committee of educational professionals who are familiar with students and familiar with the classroom. The reality is that the governor selected William Morrissey and Hillsdale College; the governor selected the committee of 15 who were handed the already created standards and the governor selected the board of 7 who voted 5 to 2 to accept these Hillsdale content standards. Public comments ranged at least 9 to 1 against these new standards with over 1000 people commenting. Every citizen should be outraged.

Karen Haynes, Chamberlain

Veterans deserve better compensation

Our disabled veterans are grossly undercompensated. This travesty of justice is causing enlistments to dry up.

In FY2023 a totally disabled veteran with no dependents is compensated at the ridiculous rate of $43,463.40 dollars annually. The National Average Wage Index (NAWI) for 2021 was $60,575.07 dollars per annum and the median income for 2021 was $70,784. The per capita GDP in 2021 was $69,288 dollars, among the highest in the world. Huh?!

They have been asking various Administrations and Congresses for fair compensation since the end of WWI in November 1918. That was 104 years ago!

In my opinion the basic reason for their gross under compensation situation is because they are only compensated for projected loss of wages due to their disabilities. They are not compensated for their low quality of life which is the norm now in personal injury cases in court. This is done to keep taxation low for the wealthy Elites.

So this means that the people that had their assets and overseas business interests protected the most by our now broken former troops pay essentially nothing to support them in their brokenness.

Congress must correct this now.

Delphine Janusz, Aberdeen

A return to community

Community – A unified body of individuals.

Did you read that and think, “Wow, that definitely describes where I live!”. Or, did you read that and think, “Wow, I wish that described where I live.”. Unfortunately, I believe most of us read that and felt the latter thought.

However, after spending a little time with mayoral candidate Laura Armstrong, I felt some hope that a sense of community might return if we can do the right thing and elect Ms. Armstrong as our new Mayor.

We need strong leadership, someone willing to stand up for the rights of everyone, not just a select few special interest groups. Communities are made up of several diverse groups of people. Strong communities find ways to support ALL of the groups, not just a handful of special interests. Good education, fair wages, and affordable housing are just a few of the things we need to focus on to grow a good, strong community.

Laura’s passion for bringing people together is so evident when listening to her as she speaks about her vision for Rapid City. This voter believes in her and I’m excited to see her vision come into place.

Shannon Caperton, Rapid City

Vote Brad Estes for Mayor

How do we get to YES? Vote for Brad Estes.

As the city council Vice President working with Brad Estes when he was city council President, I had the privilege of watching Brad work. The best solution is often conceived from many points of view. Brad will gather stakeholders of any issue together and will not give up until a solution is created. YES.

With Brad’s background in various businesses that started in his youth while working for his mother in the family business, Brad has the understanding that governmental agencies are only funded by the success of businesses. Businesses employee people. Businesses are successful by good government policies that allow businesses to thrive and grow. YES.

Brad doesn’t just give you a pretty speech. Brad rolls up his sleeves and digs in deep to work along side all interest groups with one final goal in mind, “What’s in the best interest of the community in which we all choose to live.” People are the community. YES.

Vote for YES. Vote Brad Estes for Mayor.

Amanda Scott, Rapid City

Armstrong for mayor

Rapid City is growing too fast these days, with Soviet style apartments springing up on every hillside. If we want to maintain the quality of life that attracts people from other parts of the country, we really don't need a developer as our next mayor. We also don't need a mayor who believes he's anointed by God, or designated by the MAGA movement. Fortunately, Rapid City has a much better choice.

Laura Armstrong offers strong and compassionate leadership. She has proven herself on the City Council during a particularly challenging time. She listens to people of all persuasions, but she's not afraid to make difficult decisions. She was selected by her colleagues to lead the Council, and she has a strong work ethic.

If you want to fix potholes, confront issues like homelessness and addiction, protect recreational assets and the quality of our drinking water, then your best choice is to join me in supporting Laura Armstrong for Mayor.

Jay Davis, Rapid City

Estes for mayor

I am writing to express my support for Brad Estes in his effort to be elected Mayor of Rapid City, South Dakota.

I have known Brad in many capacities over the past 25 years. I have had the pleasure first as General Manager of several of his hotels and to see Brad as managing partner take on issues in our properties and stay steadfast in dealing with those issues. This is the quality needed when dealing with our great diverse citizens in Rapid City. I have personally observed Brad's character as a professional and a gentleman during this time. Under his leaderships the hotels received numerous awards for their tremendous growth and innovative employee-first culture.

Brad Estes will lead with a focus on public entrepreneurship, innovation, employee culture and fiscal responsibility. He will ensure Rapid City has a strong foundation to be the best community to live, work, raise a family and retire.

It is a great pleasure to see Brad use his business background to aid in his forward vision for Rapid City. Brad is also a husband and father and it's great to see in all of these areas, he is transparent and has always been reasonable and prudent. When I think of integrity and the importance of keeping ones word I think of Brad Estes.

Ginny Wagner, Rapid City