Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for April 25

Your Two Cents for April 25

Thank you Mayor Allender for your city logo letter.  Things can get messed up and your letter helped me understand and sort it out.

Your Two Cents for April 26

Your Two Cents for April 26

Congratulations to the Performing Arts students and staff of Rapid City Central High for their outstanding production of the musical “Frozen.”

Your Two Cents for April 28

Your Two Cents for April 28

The day after I turned 18 some 48 years ago, I proudly registered as a Democrat. Today, the worst President in the history of our country anno…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio