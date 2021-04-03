Letters to the editor, April 3, 2021

3. Be that as it may, we so far seem to be seeing substantive protection against variants with vaccines available. We are also highly likely seeing protection against variants in individuals who have had natural infection; although, I haven’t seen specific studies.

Rodney Michael, MD, Rapid City, SD

Science indoctrination

It has come to my attention that my daughter is being indoctrinated in science class. To wit, she was assigned the task of writing a letter to the mayor, advocating for her choice of electric power to be used in our power grids. Oddly, her choice was limited: no nuclear or fossil fuels allowed. This is an abominable practice.

These matters are important and must be discussed openly and honestly. No facts must be hidden from the students, and no agenda should be uncritically foisted upon them. This is a treacherous state of affairs, and they are attempting to brainwash my child (and yours) with factually false, harmful propaganda.

This is not the end of this matter: I intend to notify the public of this situation and the school's attempt to spread false, harmful beliefs in a deceitful manner.

Brandon Cropper, Belle Fourche

