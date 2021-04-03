Letters to the editor, April 3, 2021
Population (herd) Immunity to COVID-19
Mr. Thomas continues to misread my meaning and intent regarding population (herd) immunity.
1. I have not and do not advocate for herd immunity as a means to protect people from COVID-19. I am merely stating what we have: We currently have a high level of population immunity in South Dakota, probably approaching 90% and nationally approaching 70%. Those facts and those facts alone are responsible for continuously declining COVID-19 activity since mid-November 2020 in South Dakota and since mid-January nationally.
2. Whether and how much natural infection with COVID-19 or vaccination for COVID-19 will protect from COVID-19 “variants” is a matter for future observation and analysis. However, vaccination against the “spike protein” stimulates an immune response only to the spike protein while “natural infection” stimulates an immune response to a panoply of viral antigens and epitopes. Therefore, an immune response to natural infection is more likely to be protective against variants because variants generally vary in one or two antigens or epitopes only and immune responses to a variety of preserved antigens and epitopes (not available in current vaccines) may offer substantive protection against variants.
3. Be that as it may, we so far seem to be seeing substantive protection against variants with vaccines available. We are also highly likely seeing protection against variants in individuals who have had natural infection; although, I haven’t seen specific studies.
Rodney Michael, MD, Rapid City, SD
Science indoctrination
It has come to my attention that my daughter is being indoctrinated in science class. To wit, she was assigned the task of writing a letter to the mayor, advocating for her choice of electric power to be used in our power grids. Oddly, her choice was limited: no nuclear or fossil fuels allowed. This is an abominable practice.
These matters are important and must be discussed openly and honestly. No facts must be hidden from the students, and no agenda should be uncritically foisted upon them. This is a treacherous state of affairs, and they are attempting to brainwash my child (and yours) with factually false, harmful propaganda.
This is not the end of this matter: I intend to notify the public of this situation and the school's attempt to spread false, harmful beliefs in a deceitful manner.
Brandon Cropper, Belle Fourche
Hatred has consequences
Professional haters, many progressive Democrats and their media sycophants, rejected a vibrant economy with universal participation and record low unemployment, an energy independent nation, and unprecedented consumer confidence embraced by all. They traded the healthiest America in their lifetime for the chance to destroy everything President Trump had accomplished and couldn’t wait to reinstate the previously rejected personnel and policies of the failed Obama administration.
Sixty-million people bought the Democrat shtick in 2020. Most of them were unaware that the haters also hated them. Democrats flaunted their hatred when they flooded the country with immigrants, built walls around the Capitol, destroyed fundamental fairness in competitive sports, destroyed good paying jobs, obstructed freedom of worship, crushed the rule of law, defunded the police, saddled generations with debt, weaponized the justice system, embraced cancel culture, legislated gun grabs, and challenged free speech and the right to life. They even tried to impeach a private citizen.
The politicians hate Trump because he showed Americans how much the corrupt establishment hates Americans. Choosing the lawlessness of the Biden cabal because of one’s hated for Trump is eerily similar to someone choosing to eat dog food because they don’t like broccoli.
Bill Miller, Rapid City
Continuing the moral decline
A well known public figure is a chronic liar, thief, fraud, racist, sexist, seditionist traitor. He's also notoriously incompetent and a blatant enemy of American democracy. South Dakota's most prominent government officials idolize this evil individual.
Local support of such people will only continue our state's decline into national disgrace and economic and moral poverty.
Terry Painter, Rapid City
Long-haulers
What disease can cause long-term health problems? COVID-19.
It can cause continuing fatigue, shortness of breath, cough, joint pain, muscle pain, headaches, fast or pounding heartbeat, Loss of smell and taste, memory loss, trouble concentrating, sleep problems, rashes, and hair loss - long after most people normally would have recovered.
Tens of Thousands of people in the US have lingering health problems following contracting COVID-19. In the US we now call them post COVID-19 "Long-Haulers", or sometimes the condition they are suffering from is known as "Long COVID", although other names are proposed. I have a High School friend who struggles to breathe nearly a year after having COVID.
Up to 20% of those who have had COVID (Even mild cases) continue to have bothersome symptoms many months after the onset of COVID-19 - even after tests no longer detect the COVID virus in their body.
Damage to your lungs, heart, kidneys, and brain can happen and could be permanent. They know lung damage is usually permanent, but they don't know enough yet about what else can become a life-long health problem.
Please get vaccinated.
Metakuye Oyiasin (All my relatives)
Robert J Ackerman, Rapid City
Losing sight of civic values
Dear Editor, (from a neighbor to the south)
America the Overconfident
Let me recite some history for you.
At times in our past, when we have overcome something difficult, or when the economy has been strong for a few years, we have taken to partying with wild abandon.
This happened after the Civil War during the Gilded Age party known as the Gay Nineties (1890s). After our “success” in World War I, we partied it up royally in the Roaring Twenties.
After we saved the world from Hitler and Nippon (Japan), we settled down to get our bearings and then threw the biggest party the planet has ever seen, remembered today as “the 60s.”
Now, on the verge of coming out of the 2020 Pandemic, we are poised to party again like never before. And we believe with all our shrunken hearts, dilapidated minds, and portly bodies, that things will be “back better” than ever before. They won’t.
We have lost all sight of our civic values. America’s messy decay and torrid decline is only just beginning.
Kimball Shinkoskey, Woods Cross, Utah