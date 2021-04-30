Letters to the editor, April 30, 2021
For Deb Baker
I write as a Rapid City resident/taxpayer and I am supporting Deb Baker for RCAS School Board, Area 1. I have known Deb for many years and can testify to her character and qualifications to represent Area 1 on the School Board.
Deb has over 30 years experience as a successful local business owner, managing government subsidized apartments throughout South Dakota, therefore, is very comfortable working with all aspects, financial. She would be a tremendous asset, in these fiscally challenging times, for our School Board and would be a very capable participant in Board decisions, one being disbursements of the COVID-19 ESSER III 60 million plus dollars, to RCAS.
Additionally, Deb has a history of supporting our community with volunteerism in several organizations. For instance, she was a founding member of Lifeline Connection of the Black Hills, an organization that helps individuals with life altering addictions, serving as a board member, treasurer, bookkeeper.
On a personal note, Deb is a graduate of Rapid City schools, as are her children, and currently has grandchildren in the RCAS system, thus she has a vested interest in education in Rapid City.
Please vote for Deb Baker, RCAS School Board, Area 1..
Jill Abourezk, Rapid City
