Letters to the editor, April 30, 2021
Consider becoming a vegan
Last night’s Oscar for best documentary went to Netflix’s trailblazing documentary My Octopus Teacher. The documentary chronicles a complex relationship between a man and the world’s most bizarre animal – an octopus. It further testifies to our highly conflicted relationship with non-human animals and the natural world.
Most of us treasure our “pets” – dogs, cats, horses. Our allegiance to them transcends that to our own species. If our dog and a Congolese child were competing for scarce funds for life-saving surgery, we know who would live.
Yet, we torment, kill, and consume other animals that are similar in appearance, intelligence, and ability to suffer. Then, we condemn Asians who do the same to animals we consider pets.
We pride ourselves on being intelligent, rational beings. We have gone to the Moon, unraveled and modified genetic codes, and found cures for deadly diseases. Yet we still have not figured out our relationship with non-human animals and the natural world.
Some of us have. Vegans profess compassion and respect for all sentient beings. Veganism requires no special courses or certifications. Every one of us can become one on our next trip to our supermarket.
Ruben Myers, Rapid City
For Deb Baker
I write as a Rapid City resident/taxpayer and I am supporting Deb Baker for RCAS School Board, Area 1. I have known Deb for many years and can testify to her character and qualifications to represent Area 1 on the School Board.
Deb has over 30 years experience as a successful local business owner, managing government subsidized apartments throughout South Dakota, therefore, is very comfortable working with all aspects, financial. She would be a tremendous asset, in these fiscally challenging times, for our School Board and would be a very capable participant in Board decisions, one being disbursements of the COVID-19 ESSER III 60 million plus dollars, to RCAS.
Additionally, Deb has a history of supporting our community with volunteerism in several organizations. For instance, she was a founding member of Lifeline Connection of the Black Hills, an organization that helps individuals with life altering addictions, serving as a board member, treasurer, bookkeeper.
On a personal note, Deb is a graduate of Rapid City schools, as are her children, and currently has grandchildren in the RCAS system, thus she has a vested interest in education in Rapid City.
Please vote for Deb Baker, RCAS School Board, Area 1..
Jill Abourezk, Rapid City
'Slave' taken out of context
Recently the Faith High School Rodeo Team came under scrutiny for using the word "slave" on a fundraiser flyer which was taken completely out of context. I abhor slavery but I also realize there are many different meanings for the word "slave". The kids in Faith were using the word with the definition of it being a verb, which is to work excessively hard. That's what they take pride in doing for a donation to their club from the top bidder at their fundraising auction. Similar meanings are to toil, labor, sweat, plug away, etc... It's unfortunate that someone would have to point this out to a bunch of adults. These kids aren't "forced" to do anything they don't want to. They volunteer to do it to showcase their talents and work ethic. They in NO way were trying to be disrespectful or derogatory to ANYBODY. What is more unfortunate is that because of the uninformed ignorance of many people, many of who aren't from SD, this same group of kids and their advisors are being threatened. That's right, people have threatened bodily harm and even death on this AMAZING group of hardworking young people. I don't care who you are, no one has the right to threaten people because they have a difference of opinion.
Our community and our culture have revolved around hard work for as long as people have been in this part of the country. We value God, family, hard work and responsibility. We take pride in the fact that our children are raised knowing and practicing every one of these values.
The Faith High School Rodeo Team is a diverse team. If people would have taken the time to research things before blowing up in anger and hatred and jumping on the bandwagon, they'd see a completely different picture than what the "activists" have painted. I would be proud to call any and every one of those kids on that team my own. I applaud the job that the advisors have done and are doing. These kids and the advisors have done nothing wrong and shame on those of you who are making this something that it is NOT!! Those of you interested in hearing BOTH sides of the story please do more research and those of you who are flat out lying about things remember that God sees everything. You and God know who you are.
I'm a proud South Dakotan! I'm proud of my family, community, my values our terrific governor and our awesome state!! We all need to get past this whole having to keep our mouths shut because we may offend someone. This IS America and we DO have a voice just like they do. Don't think that just because an event got "canceled" that you can cancel our opinions or our voice!!
Dawn Simons, Faith
Voting no
"Voting' The Power of No.
Voting is a "Con Game." It's all about money. The Arena, school bond issue, recreational marijuana, guns, the homeless, city projects are a few planned & promoted by special interest groups. The Arena $182 Million. School Bond $200 Million plus. You and I went to school & it didn't cost $200 Million.
Who benefits?
The planners, architects, bankers, construction companies, & more. Not you or me. Here is how it works in almost every city in America. Usually, 6 out of 7 registered votes do not vote. The planners spend Big Money in the Media and "Yes" signs all over the city. We as hardworking Americans trust people to be honest & do the right thing. We have the opportunity to stop "The Con Game". All it takes is the 6 non voters to "Vote". How about a "No" sign in yards all over Rapid City, car windows & for a few dollars...a cap or t-shirt with a Big Red "no".
We will win by "The Power of No."
"Game over"
Allen McPherson, Rapid City
