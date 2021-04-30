Letters to the editor, April 30, 2021

'Slave' taken out of context

Recently the Faith High School Rodeo Team came under scrutiny for using the word "slave" on a fundraiser flyer which was taken completely out of context. I abhor slavery but I also realize there are many different meanings for the word "slave". The kids in Faith were using the word with the definition of it being a verb, which is to work excessively hard. That's what they take pride in doing for a donation to their club from the top bidder at their fundraising auction. Similar meanings are to toil, labor, sweat, plug away, etc... It's unfortunate that someone would have to point this out to a bunch of adults. These kids aren't "forced" to do anything they don't want to. They volunteer to do it to showcase their talents and work ethic. They in NO way were trying to be disrespectful or derogatory to ANYBODY. What is more unfortunate is that because of the uninformed ignorance of many people, many of who aren't from SD, this same group of kids and their advisors are being threatened. That's right, people have threatened bodily harm and even death on this AMAZING group of hardworking young people. I don't care who you are, no one has the right to threaten people because they have a difference of opinion.