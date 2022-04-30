Letters to the editor, April 30, 2022

Vote no on Amendment C

Soon after Kristi Noem appointed her to fill a vacancy in the State Senate, Jessica Castleberry had billboards asking voters to "re-elect" her. If she couldn't be honest about how she got to Pierre, we probably shouldn't believe what she says about Amendment C.

South Dakota is the proud birthplace of initiative and referendum.

When the legislature fails to address an issue like raising the minimum wage, limiting corruption or decriminalizing marijuana, citizens have often used initiated measures to get the job done.

Amendment C is on the June primary ballot in an effort to stop Medicaid expansion, not to protect taxpayers.

None of the 38 states that expanded Medicaid had to raise taxes as a result. We'll vote in November to provide health coverage to the 42,500 South Dakotans who lack it, most of whom are working.

South Dakota has left over $2 billion on the table so far by not expanding Medicaid, and uninsured South Dakotans get their health care at the emergency room. Medicaid expansion will literally save lives.

We should be able to pass Medicaid expansion by a simple majority, not 60 percent. Please vote no on Amendment C.

Jay Davis, Rapid City

Scorecards not the whole story

Organizations that follow certain bills are offering their scorecards for review and are using them as a basis to judge legislators past support or opposition to select bills.

The bills on both Elevate Rapid City and Citizens for Liberty are not the same bills. If you look at one scorecard and see Legislators on the bottom, you need to understand that those same legislators may be on the top of another card. It is important to know exactly what a bill does or does not do.

Voters should look at the cards carefully and investigate what bills each organization is selecting to follow. It is only then that you can accurately assess whether someone on the top or the bottom may be in line with your personal viewpoint.

As a candidate who is not an incumbent, I do not have a record to score. I can only tell you how I might support or oppose a possible bill in the future. Frankly, until you see the bill in its final form your position may change.

I doubt that I would have a 100% record on any scorecard. As noble a cause as being a consistent supporter of issues important to any individual group may be, I am sure there will be times when a vote I make may be contrary to a groups’ position.

All a Legislator can do is listen, learn and follow the direction of their constituents I will always try to respect opposing positions and keep the voters in mind.

Janette McIntyre, Rapid City

No on Amendment C

Recently I received a piece of mail from the South Dakota's Against Higher Taxes asking me to support Amendment C claiming that it was somehow supposed to protect taxpayers.

What a blatant and outright lie put forth by this group.

Senators Lee Schoenbeck and Jessica Castleberry have claimed as much. How can the men and women in this state legislature put forth such an outrageous claim?

This bill is nothing more than an attempt to silence the majority in South Dakota. If Amendment C passes, every referred measure, constitutional change or the "right to petition the government for a redress of grievances" (Magna Carta 1215, English Bill of Rights 1689 and US Bill of Rights Amendment 1) will require 60% to pass.

That is minority rule. That is not a democracy. My plea to the voters of this state is to not trust our Republican dominated legislature and vote no on Amendment C. Protect Majority Rule.

Bruce H. Venner, Rapid City

