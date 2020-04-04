Letters to the editor, April 4, 2020

Humanitarian aid does not invariably come in the form of grand gestures from governments or large corporations. It also can occur in the form of gratuitous payments to the clerk at the check out counter or doing the laundry for a nurse whose just finished a grueling twelve hour shift.

Kindness to others must claim the place of pushing our humanity to the side. Let us not stand in the shadows of uncertainty or dive headlong into despair.

So I am asking one and all to find some means to provide humanitarian aid to those called into service who serve us. Make sure they know how much you value the sacrifice they are making. It is the least and also the most we can do for each other.

Kevin Fedler, Rapid City

New Communications director

To the editor,

Why Governor Noem would appoint Ian Fury, who was a policy analyst for Kansas Governor Brownback, to become South Dakota State Communications Director is beyond me.