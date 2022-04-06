Letters to the editor, April 6, 2022

Letters to the editor, April 1, 2022

Correction

In my letter to the editor published last week, I miscalculated the number of active mining claims in Pennington County. As of April 4, 2022, a total of approximately 39,729 acres in the Black Hills in Pennington County are under active mining claims by two companies that are doing gold exploration -- F3 Gold and Mineral Mountain Resources.

Lilias Jarding, Rapid City

For Julie Frye-Mueller

When voting, please remember what a wonderful job Julie did representing voters not politics. Honesty is so important especially now days.

Diane Norman, Rapid City

False populism

Many of us fancy ourselves to be rebels in an unfair world, just like numerous historical figures who are depicted as heroes and wise men in the struggle for righteous validity. If only we really were, but most of us have our ideals hijacked by the next populist idea that comes down the pike. Our personal desires for a semblance of paradise usually fall prey to an agenda of anger. The fact that our world is nowhere near perfect leaves the door open for all sorts of ideological functionalities to claim leadership. This being said, in modern mass media we are overwhelmed with nonsense as well as legitimate answers to age old questions. Could the waters be muddier?

Imagine, if you will, living in a world that only floods you with lies and propaganda. We should be relieved that authoritarianism is not the rule here in the U.S. but Democracy prevails, even over populism for now. The best chance for "no more war" lies in constructive democratic debate not in populism or authoritarianism.

Dave Freytag, Rapid City

It doesn't work that way

We all want to save the planet, right?

No, what we actually want is for governments to save the planet, and that is simply absurd. As an active member of the Citizens Climate Lobby, I want our government to impose fees on the fossil fuel extractors and return those fees to consumers as dividends mitigating the impact of higher fuel costs. However, as a consumer, as a citizen, I cannot maintain the same lifestyle and expect the planet to be saved.

Sorry, it doesn’t work that way.

I do think a fee and dividend on fossil fuels is a good step, but I also realize that I (we) cannot continue to live a lifestyle of excessive use, waste, and extravagance if we truly want to save the planet. We must drastically reduce our fossil fuel consumption, purchase products and food from our local areas, sacrifice living in enormous homes and become responsible members of our communities.

The reality is that all of us have to change. Stop blaming climate change on others while living a lifestyle that ensures the destruction of the planet. Governments should act responsibly, but we must also be willing to change, to sacrifice.

Harold Arns, Box Elder

Biden to blame for inflation

America has horrendous inflation, gas prices and all goods are high because President Joe Biden shut down our energy production on day one of his presidency. Eighty percent of all goods are made from oil. Biden gets on his knees and begs "Despot Dictator" to sell us oil when America has the most oil of any country. President Trump had America energy independent and exporting oil to Europe. Solar panels and wind turbines are unreliable and unreasonably expensive.

They require extraordinary amounts of copper, nickel, cobalt, rare earths, lithium (for the mythical "batteries" that greenies always talk about) and other minerals. Where do you suppose these minerals are mined? In the U.S.? No. Doing this would turn our whole economy over to the Communist Chinese Party. It is the opposite of energy independence. November can't come soon enough.

Rick Lewis, Spearfish

