Letters to the editor, April 8, 2020 (copy)

Think of your constituents

I urge Gov. Noem to issue a stay-at-home order. Just because states have lines on a map doesn't mean they have lines in real life; people who are infected by Covid-19 will come and go, infecting our citizens and others in nearby states. It is irresponsible for us to have the most lenient restrictions in the US when 41 of the other states have taken the responsible step of urging businesses and citizens to keep to themselves. I urge my elected officials to read the science that says the sooner we lock down, the sooner we can get back to business.