Letters to the editor, April 8, 2020

The White House was working on the virus in 2019, the Democrats were working on their impeachment scam. It consumed them for the better part of three years. In the process they weaponized the Department of Justice, mislead our FISA Court, spied on American citizens, abused their authority countless times, and lied to the American people.

Democrats have now formed a committee to "investigate" the way our President is handling the virus. Have any of you Trump haters stopped to consider what our children think when they see your vitriol directed at their President? A Facebook friend posted a birthday wish hoping "The virus and Trump will disappear." A second replied, "Trump is the virus." What does a 10 year old think when they read garbage like this? Our kids are scared enough. Your partisan hatred is harmful to young minds. Constant negativity serves no one.

Leave 2016 in the past, act like adults and say something positive for a change.

Bruce Evans, Rapid City

