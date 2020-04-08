Letters to the editor, April 8, 2020

The Choice
To the editor,
We all know what a fragile ego our President has, but come on ...to deny needed medical supplies to Governor’s who don’t like him or have said things against him?
Guess what, genius, you're not hurting the Governor, you're hurting the citizens of that state. Our needed medical supplies are almost depleted, but you chose to send a massive amount to China.
You closed down the Government agency that monitors pandemics, ignored warnings, ignored briefings and chose to follow what you thought was right by ignoring the virus and basically saying it was a hoax.
Meanwhile people were getting starting to get sick or those who didn’t know they had the virus were entering the country, spreading the virus.
So, it all lies on your head. All the deaths, all the sickness. You made your choice. You above the American People.
Linda Minkel, Rapid City
A needed boost
To the editor,
During this time of having to stay indoors to keep yourself safe amid the spread of COVID-19, I recently conducted a morale and welfare check on a couple of my widowed mates.
After an hour or so of socializing and commiserating we heard what sounded like a police siren. The four of us looked out the living room window and we saw a caravan of vehicles with attached signs that read “please be safe,” “we miss you,” and “we love you” parading from Elm Street all the way down E. St. Charles Street. The children in this caravan waved to all who acknowledged them.
We soon learned that it was the South Park United Church of Christ and its community members who were out spreading the good cheer. On behalf of Max, Pat, and Walter, I would like to give these people a big round of applause. It was like a needed booster shot. Thank you!
George B. Wallace, Rapid City
Let people know they are appreciated
To the editor,
The heroes in this chapter will not sport stars on their collar nor hold an impressive title. They will be the low wage earners serving sack lunches through a drive up window or bagging your groceries. People in medical scrubs fighting an almost unwinnable fight against an insidious foe who knows no bounds and shows no mercy.
Humanitarian aid does not invariably come in the form of grand gestures from governments or large corporations. It also can occur in the form of gratuitous payments to the clerk at the check out counter or doing the laundry for a nurse whose just finished a grueling twelve hour shift.
Kindness to others must claim the place of pushing our humanity to the side. Let us not stand in the shadows of uncertainty or dive headlong into despair.
So I am asking one and all to find some means to provide humanitarian aid to those called into service who serve us. Make sure they know how much you value the sacrifice they are making. It is the least and also the most we can do for each other.
Kevin Fedler, Rapid City
New Communications director
To the editor,
Why Governor Noem would appoint Ian Fury, who was a policy analyst for Kansas Governor Brownback, to become South Dakota State Communications Director is beyond me.
Governor Brownback's Kansas administration is well known for being a total failure. In a disastrous step he cut taxes and funding for public schools 50 percent. This action was eventually ruled unconstitutional and reversed by the Kansas Supreme Court, but only after ruining many public schools. Brownback also severely harmed Kansas University and Kansas State University with ill conceived funding cuts and then he helped enact concealed gun carry laws likely putting professors lives in danger. Finally Kansas is recognized as experiencing a much more prolonged 2008 recession than other states in the midwest, probably because corporations don't want to relocate to states with poor schools.
After his years in Kansas Mr. Fury has been on the staff of Representative Jordan in Washington. Representative Jordan is a divisive ideologue whose previous background at Ohio State as a wrestling coach merits further review.
Willis Sutliff, Rapid City
Thousands could have been saved
To the editor,
The lack of immune protection or an existing cure or vaccine would leave Americans defenseless in the case of a full-blown coronavirus outbreak on US soil. This lack of protection elevates the risk of the coronavirus evolving into a full-blown pandemic, imperiling the lives of millions of Americans.” Peter Navarro Trumps economic advisor January 29, 2020.
Trump ignored his own advisors and went on to say this Corvid 19 was the same as the common flu. Trump received warnings from multiple corners about the danger of this virus but continued to react to try and save Wall Street.
If Trump had taken this seriously in the same way that South Korea did, Trump could have saved thousands of lives and our economy.
Trump's failures are profound and deeply ingrained in his conspiracy theory's that everyone is out to get him. Trumps entire world is all about himself.
Brent Cox, Sturgis
There is no time to waste
To the editor,
Kudos to the RC Journal for facing facts and telling the truth about this pandemic. Now is not the time for comforting words; it's time for decisive action on the part of Gov. Noem to declare this a public health emergency.
Mayor Allender explained how it will free the hands of mayors to take action to curtail the spread.
An open letter from members of the healthcare community dated Mar.20, outlined decisive measures that needed to be applied, but thus far not all of them have been implemented.
It will weigh heavily on the consciences of the governor and her advisors as the infection rates rise and the most vulnerable of our state's population sickens and even dies. Healthcare professionals, hospitals, cleaning staff, all are at risk. Governor Noem needs to declare this a public health emergency immediately.
There is no time to waste.
Ann Stanton, Rapid City
Say something positive
To the editor,
On Jan. 31st President Trump enacted the China travel ban. Democratic leadership instantly called him "xenophobic," "racist," etc. The Democrat party and media are still assailing our President 24/7 about his handling of the COVID19 virus.
The White House was working on the virus in 2019, the Democrats were working on their impeachment scam. It consumed them for the better part of three years. In the process they weaponized the Department of Justice, mislead our FISA Court, spied on American citizens, abused their authority countless times, and lied to the American people.
Democrats have now formed a committee to "investigate" the way our President is handling the virus. Have any of you Trump haters stopped to consider what our children think when they see your vitriol directed at their President? A Facebook friend posted a birthday wish hoping "The virus and Trump will disappear." A second replied, "Trump is the virus." What does a 10 year old think when they read garbage like this? Our kids are scared enough. Your partisan hatred is harmful to young minds. Constant negativity serves no one.
Leave 2016 in the past, act like adults and say something positive for a change.
Bruce Evans, Rapid City
Think of your constituents
To the editor,
I urge Gov. Noem to issue a stay-at-home order. Just because states have lines on a map doesn't mean they have lines in real life; people who are infected by Covid-19 will come and go, infecting our citizens and others in nearby states. It is irresponsible for us to have the most lenient restrictions in the US when 41 of the other states have taken the responsible step of urging businesses and citizens to keep to themselves. I urge my elected officials to read the science that says the sooner we lock down, the sooner we can get back to business.
The pandemic is not a partisan issue. This is a matter of people's lives. Of my life; I live in Rapid City and have severe asthma. I am stressed and tired of worrying about every visit to the grocery store.
I urge the Governor to think of her constituents over her party. I urge her to take the responsible step and issue a stay-at-home order for the state of SD.
It is essential that we consider the vulnerable people in this great state.
Lesleigh Owen, Rapid City
