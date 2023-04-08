Letters to the editor, April 8, 2023

Legalize marijuana

I am writing to express my support for the legalization of marijuana. There are many reasons why I believe that marijuana should be legal, and I would like to share some of them with your readers.

First and foremost, the criminalization of marijuana has been a huge failure. Despite decades of efforts to keep marijuana off the streets, it remains widely available and widely used. This has led to a massive black market that is controlled by criminal organizations, and has resulted in countless arrests and convictions for non-violent drug offenses. Legalizing marijuana would take a major source of revenue away from these criminal groups and would free up law enforcement resources to focus on more serious crimes.

Secondly, there are many potential medical benefits to using marijuana. Studies have shown that marijuana can be effective in treating a variety of conditions, including chronic pain, nausea, and epilepsy. By legalizing marijuana, we would be making it easier for patients to access this potentially life-saving treatment.

Finally, the legalization of marijuana would be a huge economic boon. The marijuana industry is already worth billions of dollars, and it has the potential to create thousands of new jobs.

Satoshi Wolf, Rapid City

Please think it over

I feel our chances slipping away.

It seems that all we're really good at these days is trying to vilify and categorize our fellow Americans. A sense of a unified country is definitely on the decline.

I have an ask. It's really quite simple. Can we please agree to disagree, but also to commit ourselves to truly trying to understand those with whom we have a difference of opinion?

So many have given so much and for so many years to build what we have. It makes me sad to imagine that China or Russia can be considered a lesser enemy than our neighbors that may be registered to a different party than the one with which we identify.

I was born in Rapid City in the fifties. My country (and all of you) have given me so much. I love you for it, but I want us to come together as never before.

I believe we should methodically confront every problem we have and decide to fix them one at a time.

With our adversaries gaining power every day, I think we should to gather around each other and save our country. Please think it over.

Jerry Munson, Rapid City

Regarding Father Mulloy

As I listened to another dynamic Father Michael Mulloy homily, I experienced a full appreciation of what “talent on loan from God” really means. He is an outstanding priest--one of the best! He is also a victim of an unproven abuse allegation and is currently barred from participating in public ministry.

Father Mulloy was vicar general of both the dioceses of Sioux Falls and Rapid City and became bishop elect of the Duluth Diocese in 2020. He resigned from that post before a canonical proceeding couldn’t determine with certainty if “the allegation was substantiated or if the allegation lacked foundation.”

In Father Mulloy’s words, “The decision of the tribunal in Omaha was that I was not guilty of this alleged abuse. In church trials, a verdict of not guilty means that the accusation was not proven due to reasonable doubt. In an email after the decision was made, the Omaha judge said, “It is important not to read this as an inconclusive decision; he is not guilty of this crime and is presumed to be innocent of this crime.”

Bishop Muhich, please do not interpret the tribunal’s verdict as an inconclusive decision. It’s time to fully reinstate Father Mulloy.

Bill Miller, Rapid City

New curriculum fails students

According to letters received from AHA last fall, the Hillsdale standards/curriculum fails to meet their requirements for the teaching of good history. By design, the Hillsdale standards omit any and all forms of historical inquiry. Rote memorization is Hillsdale’s teaching mainstay. Regarding the Hillsdale product, AHA points to the inability of students to interpret contexts of, and relationships between, historical events. The structure of Hillsdale’s course is simply topics-topics-topics. Good history should flow through a series of narratives of fascinating stories.

AHA points to Gov.-Noem’s extended (2 year) political process of standards procurement that has undermined the ability of teachers in South Dakota to teach accurate history with professional integrity. Students must access and process lots of information. Will expansions to computer access be required throughout the state?

Gov.-Noem insists on spending umpteen million dollars of taxpayer money to purchase the Hillsdale product. If approved by the SD Board in Pierre, Hillsdale will be South Dakota’s curriculum for many years. Hillsdale is Gov.-Noem’s CRT obsession-solution, but not good curriculum for our youngsters.

David Wegner, Sioux Falls

South Dakota leads in renewable energy

South Dakota is one of the top-ranked states for renewable power generation, as more than 80% of our electricity comes from renewable power. Senator Thune often highlights our state’s vast energy profile, which includes wind, solar, hydropower, natural gas and biofuels. I am grateful for his leadership and am proud to live in a state that continues to pursue clean energy tactics and allows us to compete at the highest industry level for energy independence for our country.

Wind is South Dakota’s number one source of electricity. Governor Noem recently applauded Gevo Inc.’s Net Zero 1 site in Lake Preston, a historical 1 billion dollar investment in South Dakota’s energy infrastructure. The facility will partner with local farmers and business leaders to use de-fossilized energy and wind power, among other clean energy sources, to reduce environmental impact. The site aims to produce “energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons” but also plans to produce renewable natural gas and green hydrogen.

To ensure our state can continue to lead in a broad clean energy profile, it is essential to prioritize bipartisan permitting reform. Commonsense permitting reform will enable states to move energy and infrastructure projects along efficiently to strengthen our grids and climate resilience.

Mackenzie Stoltenberg, Stratford