Letters to the editor, April 9, 2021

Diane Grant, Rapid City

Voting is a fundamental right

Beware! The SD Senate and House have been busy creating bills to make voting difficult, even impossible, for some SD citizens. Secretary of State Steve Barnet has been fighting Republicans in his own party over this issue. Bills have been introduced to stop absentee voting for folk who live 100 miles from a courthouse, for example. Native Americans who live on Rosebud Reservation must drive 85 miles to register to vote. Even primary election voting has been under attack. And what of Resolution 5003 that would hinder our voting on SD Constitution issues.

Voting is a fundamental right of all American citizens! We may not agree with the result of a vote or an election; but we can work for a change in the future. We must not allowed anyone or any group to restrict our right to vote.

Marian V. Reed, Rapid City

Easy ways to save