Letters to the editor, April 9, 2021
Was that satire?
What was David Ganje’s intention with his op-Ed piece? If it was satire, it was vague. If not, here goes:
Ganje proposes that South Dakota teachers be required to take a “standardized morality test” and/or “loyalty oath” to abstain from discussion of social issues and moral questions, for the “ statutory imposition of proper teaching methods.”
For 26 years I taught English, primarily to high school students. A goal was to teach students how to think, not what to think, and to validate a piece of literature by 1. Establishing a relevance to students’ lives, and 2. Leading a respectful discourse on the moral issues raised by its themes.
If your intent is serious, Mr. Ganje, who determines the content of this morality test? Is said morality test based on religion, and if so, which one? A loyalty oath to whom? To what? Who would determine what constitutes “proper” teaching methods? Who would monitor the implementation of these methods?
To effectively learn, students must have the opportunity to openly and honestly discuss opposing views in an effort to provide varying perspectives - not just a censored, biased or diluted version. Fear of knowledge cannot and should not dictate educational content.
Diane Grant, Rapid City
Voting is a fundamental right
Beware! The SD Senate and House have been busy creating bills to make voting difficult, even impossible, for some SD citizens. Secretary of State Steve Barnet has been fighting Republicans in his own party over this issue. Bills have been introduced to stop absentee voting for folk who live 100 miles from a courthouse, for example. Native Americans who live on Rosebud Reservation must drive 85 miles to register to vote. Even primary election voting has been under attack. And what of Resolution 5003 that would hinder our voting on SD Constitution issues.
Voting is a fundamental right of all American citizens! We may not agree with the result of a vote or an election; but we can work for a change in the future. We must not allowed anyone or any group to restrict our right to vote.
Marian V. Reed, Rapid City
Easy ways to save
I have 2 suggestions for those who think we need to find places to get more government income to pay for our needs. First, the IRS is so underfunded that it can't go after tax cheats. NPR stated that “the IRS has been unable to collect an annual average of about $381 billion in unpaid taxes between 2011 and 2013 period. This suggest each U.S. household is effectively paying $3,000 to subsidize noncompliance by others. “
Second, the military wants to spend $100 billion on a new nuclear missile that is flawed, according to the Federation of American Scientists. Besides the flaw, do we really need to spend money on literally destroying the planet?
So there you are, $481 billion for our federal coffers to spend on pandemic relief, vaccines, and things we actually need. You are welcome.
Jeff Jacobsen, Rapid City
Vote wisely
Rapid City better choose wisely for the four seats that are up for election this June.
Wise choices will tell you what your children’s next school year may look like.
Are you happy with the 4-day scam that was perpetrated on you as a “Friday cleaning day” or conveniently changed to “Friday planning day?” If you are not happy about that then you have some good choices that will get your kids back to school five days a week.
Candidates in all four of the open seats have confirmed that they will vote to return to the 5-day schedule. No squishy political speak answers but straight 5-day commitments. I’ve asked them and I have new candidates' responses in writing and incumbent Kate Thomas’ voting record to make this claim.
Candidates Deb Baker in Area 1, Breanna Funke in Area 2, Gabe Doney in Area 3 and Kate Thomas in Area 7.
These candidates will ensure that the 5-day week will become reality again for students and parents not to mention the taxpayers who are paying for education.
We deserve 100%, not 80% with the theft of Fridays. Put a stop to it with your vote in June.
Janette McIntyre, Rapid City
Culture war grandstanding
Expensive bullying of children for political gain - our state leaders are taking this activity to new heights with talk of a special session to target transgender athletes.
Legislation proponents claim they need to protect competitive fairness, but the existing policy of the SDHSAA already considers “gender identity related advantages” when deciding these matters on a case-by-case basis. There are not any transgender females currently playing high school sports in South Dakota, and there has been one average athlete in the past decade that this legislation would have applied to. There is no problem that needs solving.
How many tax dollars will be wasted on a special session to address this non-existent problem?
How many tax dollars will be wasted on the inevitable litigation?
How many jobs and millions of dollars in economic activity are we willing to sacrifice to address this nonexistent problem?
How many young people will leave our state so we can address this nonexistent problem?
How many children’s suicides are an acceptable price to address this nonexistent problem?
This is just culture-war political grandstanding that bullies vulnerable children. Stop just talking about the Bible and instead open it to Matthew 7:12.
Kyle Krause, Rapid City
Invest in clean energy
Like the rest of America, South Dakota needs to invest wisely in expanding clean energy—from wind and solar projects to energy efficiency efforts to new, emerging technologies like carbon capture and battery storage—along with the rest of our energy infrastructure. By making these investments now, we can create local jobs and strengthen our economic recovery, ensuring young South Dakotans stay in our state and continue to help it grow.
Young Republicans are looking to our leaders in Washington to help address the energy issues that impact all Americans. That should include embracing all-of-the-above energy solutions that will help us generate more domestic energy from increasingly clean sources. Advancing all forms of energy—from renewables to natural gas to nuclear to traditional sources—simply makes the most sense to meet our energy and economic needs.
Particularly considering the impact of the pandemic on our economy, it is critical for our members of Congress to advance smart, market-driven energy solutions that will spur economic growth and job creation. Senator Thune should work with his colleagues on both sides of the aisle to pass such solutions without delay.
Rachel School, Sioux Falls