Letters to the editor, April 9, 2022

Blown away by kindness

I was blown away by kindness. My wife was at a doctors appointment, so I went shopping for bagels to take home. After ordering them and they were getting them ready, my bank card was not working The clerk said I could come back later and pay for them.

That was very trusting on her part, but I said I would sit down at a table and get hold of the bank about the card. While waiting for results with the bank, the clerk brought the bag of bagels and told me not to worry and that the young couple behind me paid for my purchase.

What a wonderful place to shop and eat. There are wonderful folks here in Rapid City. The bank said that I might need a new card.

David Olson, Wall

How can they not impeach?

How can our legislature not possibly impeach Ravnsborg?

What are they trying to do...show favoritism just because he's in the legislature? What is the matter with our stat?

You would think legislators would hold themselves to the highest degree of integrity for the sake of our people! Are they honestly secretly corrupt, our own legislators? God help us!

Vivian Ellis, Rapid City

Blessing in disguise

Can you believe the meat price increases predicted by USDA Economic Research Service? 15% for red meat and 11% for fish and eggs! Way over the predicted 8% inflation rate, already the highest in four decades.

The obvious solution recommended by nutritionists – fresh vegetables. They contain all the nutrients required for healthy living and no saturated fats, cholesterol, hormones, and antibiotics loaded in animal products. They do contain complex carbohydrates, fiber, and essential vitamins and minerals. They offer vastly reduced risk of contracting heart disease, stroke, some cancers, diabetes, and obesity.

Fresh vegetables are going up only 4.3% - way below the 8% inflation rate.

But there is more…

A University of Michigan research report found that replacing 50% of animal products with plant-based foods would prevent more than 1.6 billion tons of greenhouse gasses by 2030 - President Biden’s target date for a 50% reduction in emissions.

In an environmentally sustainable world, we need to replace meat and other animal products with vegetables, fruits, and grains, just as we replace fossil fuels with wind, solar, and other renewable energy sources.

This outrageous meat price increase may be our blessing in disguise.

Randall Coit, Rapid City

Coverage questions

I notice the RC Journal still has the COVID case count on the front page...interesting considering the out of control crime that continues to claim lives here in the "fasting growing city in the Midwest" according to the US Census report on April 5. From Jan 1 2020 to Dec 31, 2021, there were 25 homicides in our city, a 600% increase since 2016. In 2020, 11 of the 12 victims were Native Americans, and in 2021 10 of 13 were Native. That's 21 out of 23, or 92%. At least three victims were teens, including a 16 year old girl.

There was a triple homicide, a savage murder by hammering a sleeping father in bed witnessed by his two young sons, and in six cases there have been no arrests yet made, one cases dating back to Aug 3, 2020. One suspect has had all charges dropped despite eyewitnesses placing him at the crime scene. The people of Rapid City deserve to know what is happening to stop this out of control crime. And why no public outrage over the murder of at least 21 Indian citizens? Add 19 yo Myron Pourier, killed by a 19 year old.

Ed Manzano, Rapid City

Freedom's run almost over

Recent news outlets have revealed that the majority of Russians believe that there either isn't any war or, if there is, it's justified. How can they believe such garbage you ask? All anti-Putin rhetoric is banned from Russian media outlets; they only hear/read the party line and dare not question it.

Since they have no access to truth it's easy to see how they can believe lies.

One of the new GOP's goals is to silence the voices of truth in America and set up a system like Trump's pal Putin has in Russia.

This effort will intensify when they take control of congress in 2023 and will be locked in as permanent policy when Trump or one of his appointed goons occupies the White House in 2025. Freedom has had a pretty good run in America but thanks to Republican voters, that race is about over.

Terry Painter, Rapid City

Time for a replacement

Gov. Kristi Noem needs to be replaced because:

- She downplayed coronavirus when it first began, didn’t recommend wearing masks, nor did she initially encourage the public to get vaccinated. Unfortunately, 2,883 South Dakotans lost their lives to COVID as of April 5th, 2022! Kristi bears some responsibility. She obtained funding from a wealthy donor in Minnesota to “rent” the South Dakota National Guard, travel to the US/Mexico border and help patrol it. She also utilized the South Dakota Highway Patrol as personal bodyguards when she felt the need.

- Noem's nepotistic interference in her daughter, Kassidy Peter’s application to become a Real Estate Assessor, which was turned down by the licensing board due to “serious deficiencies in her application.” Noem advocated for her daughter, by participating in a meeting that included Sherry Bren, the appraiser certification chief, eventually prompting Bren to resign her position.

Finally, Kristi flew around the US in 2020, campaigning for Donald Trump, while enhancing her own political profile. Who paid Kristi’s expenses and what duties did she neglect in SD during that time?

Jerry Meyer, Black hawk

