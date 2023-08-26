Letters to the editor, Aug. 26, 2023

Congress must correct this now

Our disabled veterans are grossly undercompensated. This travesty of justice is causing enlistments to dry up.

In FY2023 a totally disabled veteran with no dependents is compensated at the ridiculous rate of $43,463.40 dollars annually. The National Average Wage Index (NAWI) for 2021 was $60,575.07 dollars per annum and the median income for 2021 was $70,784. The per capita GDP in 2021 was $69,288 dollars, among the highest in the world. Huh?!

They have been asking various Administrations and Congresses for fair compensation since the end of WWI in November 1918. That was 104 years ago!

In my opinion the basic reason for their gross under compensation situation is because they are only compensated for projected loss of wages due to their disabilities. They are not compensated for their low quality of life which is the norm now in personal injury cases in court. This is done to keep taxation low for the wealthy Elites.

So this means that the people that had their assets and overseas business interests protected the most by our now broken former troops pay essentially nothing to support them in their brokenness.

Congress must correct this now.

Loretta Lee, Sioux Falls

Much appreciated by food pantries

Donations of game meat to families in need through Sportsmen Against Hunger (SAH) again included a variety of game this past year. The largest amount of processed game meat came from donated deer but also donated were antelope, elk, Canada geese, pheasants and even walleye. In the past, turkey and bighorn sheep have also been donated.

In terms of numbers of game donated in 2022, there were 455 deer, 1,499 pheasants, 2,466 Canada geese, 2 antelope, 2 elk and 518 walleye. Processing of the deer, antelope and elk by the 25 participating game processors resulted in 13,164 pounds of venison burger, and processing of the Canada geese resulted in 3,030 pounds of goose burger. When adding in the 842 pounds of cleaned pheasants, 356 pounds of cleaned walleye and 630 pounds of game meat from a food drive and from processor unclaimed meat, the grand total was 18,022 pounds of donated game meat. This translates into over 72,000 meals of meat provided to families in need through food pantries associated with Feeding South Dakota. SAH anticipates another successful year of game donations. Donated game meat is in great demand and much appreciated by food pantries and their clients.

Ron Fowler, Fort Pierre

Core values

There are two organizations here in South Dakota that exhibit a puzzling hypocrisy when it comes to their core values. They are South Dakota Strong and the South Dakota Republican Party. If you visit SD Strong’s website you will find statements of strong support for our law enforcement agencies and traditional family values that include strong moral values and strong character. The South Dakota Republican Party professes to believe that responsible leaders are those who are mindful of the principles of the US Constitution. In the meantime these organizations proudly support former President Donald Trump. This is a man who has not demonstrated moral values or strong character, who flouts the rule of law, and would love to overturn our Constitution if reelected. Yet these two organizations will pay homage to him when he visits Rapid City on September 8, which leads me to believe that their core values are only words written on a web page.

Lynn DesLauriers, Rapid City

Donations of game meat to families in need through Sportsmen Against Hunger (SAH) again included a variety of game this past year. The largest amount of processed game meat came from donated deer but also donated were antelope, elk, Canada geese, pheasants and even walleye. In the past, turkey and bighorn sheep have also been donated.

In terms of numbers of game donated in 2022, there were 455 deer, 1,499 pheasants, 2,466 Canada geese, 2 antelope, 2 elk and 518 walleye. Processing of the deer, antelope and elk by the 25 participating game processors resulted in 13,164 pounds of venison burger, and processing of the Canada geese resulted in 3,030 pounds of goose burger. When adding in the 842 pounds of cleaned pheasants, 356 pounds of cleaned walleye and 630 pounds of game meat from a food drive and from processor unclaimed meat, the grand total was 18,022 pounds of donated game meat. This translates into over 72,000 meals of meat provided to families in need through food pantries associated with Feeding South Dakota. SAH anticipates another successful year of game donations. Donated game meat is in great demand and much appreciated by food pantries and their clients.