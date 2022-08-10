Letters to the editor, August 10, 2022

Serious concerns

The candidacy of Governor Kristi Noem raises serious concerns, indicating that she is a governor who puts her career ambitions and her personal political agenda over her job of governing South Dakota.

The list of concerns includes, and is not limited to, out of state travel and fundraising; lack of transparency, nepotism, overriding the Department of Education/s curriculum committee, poor relationships with tribal communities, continual hiring of out state people for advisory positions in her administration. These are issues that could and should be discussed in multiple debates.

Jamie Smith is not the kind of guy that is afraid of differing opinions but has actively sought to find common ground in his time in the legislature. That is the character of someone we need in the governor's office. It is clear that Smith will focus on governing South Dakota rather than on positioning himself for national office.

Karen Haynes, Chamberlain