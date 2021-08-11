Letters to the editor, August 11, 2021

Don't experiment with students

At Monday's school board meeting, the board proposed eliminating any mask requirements, and removing the school district's authority to do contact tracing for students or staff who test positive for COVID, and removing their authority to require any period of quarantine for students or staff who are in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID. So what the school board has proposed is the elimination of any possible precautions that could have been utilized to protect students, teachers, and staff from contracting COVID. This is how our new school board plans to protect our students and put them first.