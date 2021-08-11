Letters to the editor, August 11, 2021
Don't experiment with students
Our Rapid City schools are about to become a huge experiment, and our children, teachers, and school staff are going to be the test subjects in that experiment.
At Monday's school board meeting, the board proposed eliminating any mask requirements, and removing the school district's authority to do contact tracing for students or staff who test positive for COVID, and removing their authority to require any period of quarantine for students or staff who are in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID. So what the school board has proposed is the elimination of any possible precautions that could have been utilized to protect students, teachers, and staff from contracting COVID. This is how our new school board plans to protect our students and put them first.
Dennyce Korb, Rapid City
Safety not vanity
Critics of Governor Noem's decision to upgrade the State's King Air C90 and King Air 200 aircraft for a King Air 350 should do a little homework.
The FAA recently released Airworthiness Directive (AD). AD #85 FR 78699 which requires that many older models of King Airs (including the C90 but not the 200) be inspected for fatigue cracks in the lower forward wing fitting.
Preliminary reports indicate that the recent fatal crash of a C90 working Air Attack on a wildland fire in Arizona resulted directly from an in-flight wing separation while working the fire. Sometimes upgrading your "ride" is a matter of vanity, but very often it just makes sense to swap a couple of older, higher-risk, expensive-to-maintain birds for a newer more modern version.
Kenneth Wesche, Rapid City
Producing patriotic Americans
One quality that makes America exceptional has been our belief in treating all persons as individuals according to their character. No matter one's background, happiness and opportunity to succeed is available to those willing to work.
America's guiding principle has come under attack from proponents of Critical Race Theory (CRT). CRT makes one's degree of melatonin the central factor of a person's life and what they can accomplish.
The Marxist philosophy divides people by economic class, pitting them against each other. CRT divides people by skin color, labeling some as oppressors and others as oppressed.
CRT teaches that white people are inherently racist and "privileged" and must abolish "white supremacy" principles of private property, equal protection, free speech and capitalism. Black people are encouraged to reject "whiteness" ideals such as the nuclear family, work ethic and respect for authority.
CRT is implemented in our government, workplace, military, sports, and in every level in our schools. Yes, implementation is progressing in our South Dakota schools. According to journalist Stanley Kurtz, "the current draft of South Dakota Social Studies standards are filled with exercises in leftist action civics ..." Hopefully, Gov. Noem's candidate pledge to "1776 Action" will produce patriot Americans.
Linda Schauer, State Director Concerned Women for America, Leola, SD