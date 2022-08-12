Letters to the editor, August 12, 2022

Classified information must be protected

My daughter works in a highly classified field for The United States Air Force. She's so reticent about what she does that I had to consult Wikipedia to have any idea how she spends her day.

Now picture this scenario; She decides to take some classified documents home, and makes no secret of this action. How much time would you predict would pass before people with guns would be at her door? (Hint: The over/under bet is about 32 minutes.)

And if I ever wanted to contact her again, I'd need the mailing address for the prison in Colorado where they stash traitors who have done damage to the country they swore to protect. Yet if we wait several years to search the residence of an ex-president for classified documents it qualifies as a witch-hunt? Oh, I forgot. The rules are different for the elite than for Staff Sergeants.

Hank Lord, Rapid City

Trump being held accountable

So, the Trump Republicans are upset that the FBI searched Mar-a-Lago for missing national security documents that Trump kept after he left office, which was against the law.

Come on, people, Trump is a crook, a liar and a fraud.

You should not be surprised that he is being held to account under federal law. As you know, this isn’t the end of his legal troubles. It seems clear from the evidence presented that Trump is guilty of sedition, that is, trying to overthrow the constitutionally-mandated rule of law in the United States.

The Trump Republicans are now threatening rebellion over the legal FBI search. Somehow, these Trumpites have convinced themselves that they are in the majority. Well, they aren’t. The majority haven’t bothered to contest each stupid thing that the Trumpites say or do because they have a living to make and better things to do. But this silence should not be confused with agreement. If the Trumpites would, indeed, try to foment a rebellion, they would find themselves rapidly placed in federal jail along with Trump and the erected scaffold in front of the prison.

The final thing that needs to be said about this whole Trump movement is summed up in the phrase that the Trumpites have so enthusiastically pushed. Of course, it is altered, slightly. “Let’s go, Donald.”

Reed Richards, Spearfish

Defense is not discretionary

Is it not true that the U.S. saved the beacon of both Russia and China during World War II. Our media should remind their leadership about this every other day, while telling them to get out of Ukraine and stop threatening Taiwan.

And in the off days the TV media could show pictures of the two towers in New York burning, reminding our citizens and Congress that defense is not discretionary.

James A. Schmitendorf, Rapid City

Not one peep

Not one peep of outrage from any of our three federal officials! Granted, Senator Thune finally asked the FBI to ‘explain their actions’, but that is a milquetoast question not matching the national outrage for the FBI’s actions.

For the first time in history, the sanctity of a former president’s home is violated by a once-respected law enforcement agency. People who understand and value our freedoms are rightly upset and are speaking and acting out...while we still can!

Pundits talk about the Republican party imploding because one Republican ‘branch’ fights another with regularity. By their silence and in my opinion, political cowardice, Rounds and Johnson show that they support these actions.

Kudos to Governor Noem for having the balls to make a public stand in defense of the strongest president we have had in decades. While I am critical of her for some of her political and ethical actions, I do respect her for this action.

The question that has been asked is, “if they can do this to a past president, what can they do to us?”.

Ken Delfino, Keystone

For Brian Bengs for Senate

It’s up to us South Dakotans! The Republican party has gone to the extreme right and is the biggest threat. They are taking away our individual freedoms and nearly destroyed our democracy. The right to determine what a woman (and a man) can do with their bodies in terms of family planning and reproductive rights. The right to choose the method of birth control that is the most medically appropriate. The right to appropriate medical treatment which may include drugs or procedures that are either currently banned under South Dakota’s archaic abortion law or could be as soon as the next legislative session. The right to marry the person you love.

In November, I am voting for Brian Bengs. Brian Bengs is running for U.S. Senate to give a voice for working class South Dakotans who have been forgotten for far too long. Brian is a 26 year veteran of both the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Air Force. While in the Air Force he served in the JAG Corps. While in the armed services, Brian fought to root out corruption as a Federal Ethics Advisor, ensuring our government was as ethical as possible. I encourage you to vote Bengs!

Gary Snow, Brookings

How not to talk about mental health

Recently, Governor Kristi Noem gave politicians everywhere a master class on how not to talk about mental illness. Her assertion that mental illness and suicide rates in South Dakota are dropping because “people are happy, and they’re happy because they’re free” is mind-bogglingly inaccurate.

Everyone who has every taken or even been in the vicinity of a Psych 101 class knows that the root causes of mental illness are not well understood, but there is (among other things) a clear genetic link.

What is well understood is that happy thoughts, individual will power, and political policy are not effective tools to combat mental illness or suicide.

What is also well understood is that flippant comments like Noem’s do contribute to the shame and stigma of having a mental illness, and form another barrier for people to overcome when seeking care. Good leadership involves showing compassion and support for all constituents, even those who continue to suffer in spite of being deemed “happy and free” by a Governor.

Amanda Meredith-Dunlop, Rapid City