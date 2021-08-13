Letters to the editor, August 13, 2021

“Safeguarding the rich tradition of American Universities.” Does the Board realize that these words are constantly used by racist groups trying to justify hanging the Confederate flag and other symbols of slavery on public property.

And Last “offering curriculum based upon widely held and accepted knowledge and thought” Widely held and accepted by whom? By Noem and her buddies?

Brent Cox, Sturgis

The Fraud no one cares about

On average I get five phone calls per day from people claiming to be from Medicare. They want to send me various medical devices, ranging from braces to a saliva tests, all for free. To begin with Medicare doesn't call anyone. To get to the bottom of this fraud I accepted a brace. When it arrived, there was an invoice for $400,00 billed to Medicare. I immediately send it back and called Medicare and reported the fraud. I also called my Congressperson and reported the problem.

No one has called me back and honestly, I get the feeling no one cares. The scam works like this, all of the calls are from another country. The phone numbers are routed from "let's say Russia" to a switchboards in Colorado or Ohio, then to local phone numbers, so it looks like the calls originate in the U.S.