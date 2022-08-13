Letters to the editor, August 13, 2022

Gov. Noem missing in action

Governor Kristi Noem is missing in action. Governor, people in South Dakota are hurting. People in Hideaway Hills Black Hawk South Dakota can’t live in their homes. Governor and Legislators are hiding behind legal proceedings rather than helping South Dakotans. Hideaway Hills needs resolution. Some cannot live in their homes. Their neighborhood is unsafe. They found their homes are built on abandoned mine once owned by state of South Dakota. Mine not properly reclaimed for housing. Land reclaimed for pasture.

Help South Dakotans. You said to the folks in Hideaway Hills on a teleconference spring of 2020 “we feel for you”. Governor you went to the mansion. You went to sleep knowing your house would not collapse into the earth. People of Black Hawk don’t know that. People in Hideaway Hills worry when they send their children play in their yards will the land collapse around them. As gentleman who was mowing his lawn as his lawn was collapsing behind him. People of Hideaway Hills Black are waiting for a resolution.

South Dakota has the funds to help these people- a mining reclamation fund with hundreds of millions of dollars. Do the right thing for South Dakota.

Diane Wermers, Rapid City

Listen to the people

Prior to the Dobbs decision of the Supreme Court, 80% of American people supported a woman's right to choose re: abortion - the decision meant an end of that right.

Two and a half weeks ago, 99% of House Republicans voted against a woman having that previous right re-installed. Then 96 % of same Republicans voted agains the right to use contraceptives; followed by 97 % against a woman's right to travel across state lines to obtain a legal abortion elsewhere; followed by 77% voting agains gay marriage equality! Others votes will come soon as many GOP House Reps follow Justice Clarence Thomas' thoughts that different race marriages, birth control etc. are all fair game for this Court.

To me, Republicans are so consumed with sex and who's having it when and with whom that they have totally become ignorant of what American people are really needing and wanting. Which is, for Congress to operate in our best interests, not in the interests of power and greed and love of money. Lately, watching the Republicans disintegrate as a party following the "Pied-Piper" of a former loser president it's easy to see which political party loves being "obstructionist" to every idea the majority bring forth. GOP, stop, listen to the People!

Jake Kammerer, Silver City

No words

My mother would utter “No words” after witnessing something that defied description, usually something I did as a child, or more likely, a current event. She’d have a field day with post-2016 America after exhausting her well-read vocabulary.

“Jim”, she’d ask, “How did a man who routinely insulted a Vietnam veteran secure a presidential nomination, let alone win the White House?” I’d mumble something about the Electoral College, then I’d have no words. By the time she reached January 6, 2021, I’d just teach her how to google the rest. “Google??” Yes, Mom, what you and Dad used to call “research.”

When Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker was asked if he supported new gun laws, he replied, “What I’d like to do is see it and everything and stuff.” That was his answer. Walker is behind Democratic contender Raphael Warnock, but once held a ten-point lead. Only in today’s America would such a candidate be viable.

One president, two impeachments, and a pandemic that saw people politicize wearing a facemask barely scratch the surface.

Mom would have no words. Just as well. Most of them wouldn’t be printable.

Jim Newton, Itasca, Ill.

Reckless rhetoric

Damn Lee Schoenbeck for dispelling the myth of a pothole fairy fixing our roads for free. Bless Schoenbeck for being a gadfly, a provocateur—and a fool? Out of spite, he has decided to publicly attack members of his own party because they don’t genuflect enough.

Schoenbeck resorts to the ultimate insult, calling these traitors rinos, and they, in turn, use the term to smear him. Everyone is rino? Honestly, all of them should be in a zoo.

As funny-sad as this exchange has been, it shines a light on problems with our state’s one-party system. The infighting is a symptom of dysfunction and is evidence of much bigger issues.

One, the schism proves the governor cannot lead; she has lost control of her party. A competent leader would keep these tantrums behind closed doors to be worked out in private. This is harder to do when she is Texas.

Two, the pettiness between elected officials demonstrates a disregard for the people they represent. Entertaining though this may be, it undermines what little credibility they have.

Finally, reckless rhetoric like this signals change. Please remember the family feud in November and consider an alternative.

Bret Swanson, Hermosa

Advertise to everyone

This is an open letter to all South Dakota candidates running for local, state, or national offices. Please consider captioning A-L-L of your televised campaign messages or have them interpreted in American Sign Language to benefit those of us who are deaf, hard of hearing or latened deaf. The added cost of doing so is usually negligible in most instances, considering the overall production costs of making and filming your messages. For those of us who rely on it, the benefit is immeasurable.

Your captioned campaign messages will mean so much more and have such an added impact if you can make them fully accessible for everyone. The best way for us to support you is when we understand you - wont't you help us help you? We look forward to the vote/election in November.

Thank you for your kind consideration and attention to this request.

Best wishes for a successful campaign!

Larry Puthoff, Sioux Falls