Letters to the editor, August 14, 2021

Teach kids not to fight

This school year will be "back to normal" and mask requirements will be dropped for students and visitors. I know there are strong feeling on each side, but can we all agree that political fighting has no place on the playground.

Please talk to your kids and explain that everyone is different and that is OK. Please help them understand that a classmate, with or without a mask, is a classmate. Children are watching and learning from adults and we are not being good examples. Many adult friendships have been ruined because we choose to fight about our few differences. We need to celebrate our commonalities and be a better teammates in the game of life.

Robert Kjerstad, Rapid City

Republicans miss insurrection hearing

I watched the hearing on July 27 pertaining to the January 6th insurrection and was appalled that most of the Republican Congress failed to watch the proceedings.