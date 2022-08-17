Letters to the editor, August 17, 2022

Who does Sen. Thune represent

South Dakota is a working-class state, so who exactly is John Thune representing in Washington? Thune has worked tirelessly to please his big-business buddies in the Senate. In 2018, he voted for the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. This would have been great if the Act had cut taxes for working-class families. Instead, his vote gave more than $233 billion in tax cuts to his corporate benefactors–at a time when our national debt exceeded $20 trillion–and did little for his working-class constituents.

When bills supporting the working class are brought before Thune, he is much more reluctant to give his support. Just last week, he celebrated his effort to kill an amendment that would have capped insulin at $35 a month. Instead of joining the seven Republicans who voted in favor of the cap, Thune put Big Pharma profits ahead of his constituents who currently pay an arm and a leg for their insulin. I’m certain it has something to do with the almost $250,000 he’s received from Big Pharma lobbies during his tenure.

South Dakota is not a state full of pharmaceutical lobbyists. I am voting for Air Force Veteran Brian Bengs in November. We need change.

Henry Van Bemmel, Sioux Falls

Co-opted conservatism

Since our realm is not "heaven" or "hell" the only real excuse we have for our problems is: "we just haven't figured out the fix yet". Conservatism's design was to slow down the process and take time to address the problem so we aren't racing towards a catastrophe. Well, thanks to (single-business minded) modern conservatism, we are not trying to slow things down any longer. As a matter of fact, co-opted conservatism has found an even higher gear in the race toward catastrophe. Climate change is given very little credence as is the reality of cultism rapidly spreading through the mainstream of the republican party. I fully understand why we need the balance of conservatism in our government but what we are experiencing now, is not that. God help us, our common sense is being replaced by Q-anon conjecture, overzealous, religionist dogma and outright racism or xenophobia.

Our economy has and always will experience "ups and downs". Until we can obtain a level of fiscal management that precludes this "rollercoaster" ride, we will remain in this uncertainty. Without our conservative side, we have little chance of being a solvent economic entity.

Dave Freytag, Rapid City

New bill

New Federal Wildlife Diversity Bill: Will it help restore kindness and science?

How wonderful South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks could receive 17 million a year in federal match funds, if the wildlife diversity bill is passed by Congress. This bill would help wildlife protection agencies develop a plan for protecting all species. It’s more than exciting to think our Game, Fish, and Parks Agency can do more to enhance habitat, provide recreational opportunities for wildlife viewing, and hire extra law enforcement for species who require conservation.

Could some of this extra money be used to build a program for youth to get out in nature, appreciate nature, and learn the science behind nature? Some of this money must be earmarked for the protection of all species according to proposed legislation. Currently the South Dakota Predator Bounty Program involves youth trapping, killing, and turning in tales of raccoons, red-fox, skunks, badgers, and possums. According to the this pending legislation these nesting predators would also require protection. It seems the Predator Program would be out of compliance of this legislation and would need to end.

Teah Homsey-Pray, Deadwood

Are you next?

To those of you who are truly worried that now that the FBI has recovered documents from Mar a Lago, they will be coming to your house next, (because so many politicians are saying that) consider:

Have you taken sensitive government documents to your house you weren’t entitled to take?

Have you ignored requests and a supoena to return the information, or denied that the documents were there?

If your answer is no to those questions, the FBI probably isn’t interested in what is in your house, unless you have been engaging in some other illegal activities.

If your answer is yes, or you have been doing something else illegal, expect that ignoring a subpoena is an invitation to the FBI to come for a visit.

Sheila Hillberry, Rapid City

Bad timing

Can we please replace whoever is in charge of planning major road repairs in town. Last year that genius decided to work on the two major routes connecting the West and East sides at the same time. This year, they decided the best time to begin work on the intersection of Omaha and Campbell would be the beginning of fair week- the busiest week that intersection will see every year.

Justin Harn, Rapid City

For Brian Bengs

Brian Bengs as our US Senator will stand for what is good and right about South Dakota. I urge you to vote for Bengs as our next Senator this fall. Brian’s outstanding character stands out as soon as you hear him speak. He has a calm demeanor and an articulate voice that resonates well in a large crowd and in one-on-one conversations.

Bengs is well-qualified to serve in the U S Senate. Brian served in the US. Navy and the US. Air Force. In the Air Force, he served in the Judge Advocate General’s (JAG) Corps. Bengs worked tirelessly to prevent and address corruption as a federal ethics advisor and prosecutor. He ensured that military decision-makers complied with the law and that they upheld the high standards expected of them.

Brian will fight for regular South Dakotans by lowering taxes for the working class, fighting to protect Medicare and Social Security, and halting the monopolization of agriculture. As a former Independent himself, Brian knows that to get these things done, Republicans and Democrats must work together.

Brian Bengs is a consensus builder who will bring people together for the good of our great nation.

Frank Kloucek, Scotland, SD