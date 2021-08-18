Letters to the editor, August 18, 2021

I would like to give Rapid City’s new school board members the benefit of the doubt. Few things should be able to bring us together more than a shared desire to do right by our children. Unfortunately, some of the Board’s actions to date have been alarming.

First, the Board just refused to accept grant funds to teach English to immigrant students. No rationale was provided other than avoiding “federal and State ties to our school district.” This purported justification is inconsistent with the fact the State provides over 40% of the district’s funds and the concurrent acceptance of millions in other federal money.

Regarding COVID, we do not know yet whether children who get the Delta variant are at higher risk than with previous strains. We do know that it is far more contagious, so more children will get it. Pediatric hospitals in Florida and Louisiana have recently filled with COVID cases. We also know we will see a surge in cases here post-Rally and as the weather cools.